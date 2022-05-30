Unconditional Love

Sitting on a chair, an old man waves his hand at almost every passerby on the road between Gurdwara, Malviya Nagar, and Toot Sarai. Sumita our colleague noticed him often as she used to walk in a park in Malviya Nagar in the morning, around 9 o’clock.

Suddenly, one day, as she was passing by, the old man called her by hand gesture and tried to give her something. Our friend was not comfortable and walked away. However, her mind was stuck on the old man, and she kept looking back repeatedly, out of curiosity to see what he was doing.

After a few seconds, a lady from the opposite side came to greet him and touched his feet. Sumita stopped and watched what was going on. The old man gave the lady something from his pocket and she took it as prasad (oblation) and moved away.

The next day, nearly the same time, she was walking on the same road and the old man called her with his hand again. This time, our friend went near him and the old man handed her a few candies, toffees, and dry fruits.

It was a very heartfelt gesture, which our friend had never seen in her life. On the third day, our colleague was prepared to take an interview with the old person, but when she passed by the same spot, she couldn’t find the old man. She waited there for quite some time but the old man didn’t come.

She took a picture of his chair thinking that the old man does not come every day. She did not find anyone there to ask about his whereabouts. The Moral she learned was that life becomes more meaningful by spreading love.