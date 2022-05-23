On Boarding

Residential boarding is becoming an integral part of schools not only in big towns but also in mofussil areas, catering to mid-segment parents and above.

New dispensations like skating, Bharatnatyam, or robotics lay out a foundation for a ward’s overall development and give children access to necessary resources to fulfill their dreams.

Such initiatives are gathering popularity and traction primarily with working parents and all those among others who cannot manage their wards at home for any reason whatsoever.

Whether boy or girl, boarding facilities offer the right choice for a pragmatic parent for kids in any age group. The boarding facilities are becoming relevant as a learning variant in modern-day education.

They pave the way for new vistas in grooming a child, like horse-riding and swimming, while they also have the potential to become resource havens for young scientific minds.

The resource here implies both knowledge and practical skill. The participant boarders in this exercise are exposed to a lot of things and are at liberty to pick and acquire the talent of their choice during the duration.

Boarding faculties are entrusted to partake in a changing paradigm that offers holistic education. Travels to and fro for school today no doubt pose several challenges like dust, grime, exposure to infections, etc. Logistical things like transit time and traffic clots become important too as cities get more populated and roads clogged. The bottom line is of course education.

Many schools are, therefore, making sure that they address the right concerns like the well-being of children and follow it up with a focus on the child’s safety, discipline, interests, and grooming. Seeing the growing aspirations of Indian parents and their wards, in a Covid-focussed world, many schools are showcasing their exclusive teaching pedagogy, sports facilities, and a decent mix of co-curricular and academic content.