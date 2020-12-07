Follow Us:
Photo
Top Headlines
Centre assures Supreme Court on Central Vista project, PM launch event allowed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lay the foundation stone and launch a part of it on Thursday. The Supreme Court rebuked the government for ‘moving forward aggressively’ with the plan even as petitions are being heard for the same.
Haven’t come here as CM but as ‘sevadar’: Arvind Kejriwal visits protesting farmers at border
Thousands of people protest in central London in support of farmers in India, several arrested
J&K DDC polls 4th phase: 26.02% votes polled in 4 hours