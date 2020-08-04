The coronavirus lockdown has been the bane for couples all over India, including the national capital. All the parks are locked.

Venturing out and roaming is a thing of the past. Intimacy is also to be avoided as part of the social distancing norm. E-romance, therefore, is fast replacing actual romance.

If your fiance/ fiancee is not near you physically, you can still stay in touch using WhatsApp or Google Messenger or other such apps. In the days of yore, intimacy was shunned and the lovers would at best exchange glances from their terraces.

COVID-19 has compelled the lovebirds these days to imitate what the earlier generations did. One may recall the pre-coronavirus days when they could meet at any place. For those with deep pockets, Cafe Coffee Day and Barista were among the great options in this regard. But there were plenty of options in Delhi for those too, who could not afford costly places.

Since, there are many getaways close to Delhi, many would go out on long drives over the weekends to places like Damdama Lake, Manesar, Murthal and Sohna.

Delhi now seems to be doing well in the battle against the pandemic. Hopefully, things will become normal sooner rather than later for everyone!