Difficult Approach

Approaching the Parliament House from the Delhi Metro’s Central Secretariat exit on the Red Cross Road continues to be a difficult task.

The small strip left for pedestrians to walk towards the Parliament House Reception Centre is uneven. The food stalls on the narrow path do a roaring business in food, fruit juices, tea, and snacks service.

While that meets the daily requirements of many people, there is little space left for those walking. The whole stretch is uneven or muddy. It could have been straightened up a bit to allow normal walking.

One has to go past the food kiosks, the “Neem Baba” grave, and then up to the roundabout to reach Parliament’s reception.

It has been about a year since the construction of the new Parliament building started in the adjoining area. If one is in a hurry, one can hit a small hurdle and fall. Many regulars of the area feel the pedestrians’ path could have been improved for everybody’s advantage.