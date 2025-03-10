Unwanted controversy embraces a city press club

Inviting a minister for a cultural programme by Gauhati Press Club (earlier Guwahati Press Club) seemingly touched the wrong chord, as the issue has gone out of proportion, where a sizable number of social media users questioned the press club committee why the particular minister was invited even though he is not in charge of IPR or cultural ministry? Moreover, why did the GPC delegation approach the concerned minister at his residence in the evening hours (but not in the Secretariat) and what was the problem in approaching him at the premise of the state legislative assembly, where the budget session (17 February to 25 March 2025) was going on?

The controversy erupted following a social media post by a television journalist, associated with the news channel owned by the state government chief’s family, where the scribe claimed that the Assam health and family welfare minister disrespected a delegation from GPC, which went to invite Singhal for a forthcoming Bhaona performance in the city. During the brief interaction, the minister allegedly questioned the necessity of a press club to organise a Bhaona. Moreover, he termed the native traditional performing art form as not being secular in nature.

The issue suddenly went viral as many individuals, outfits, media outlets and opposition political leaders started making a hue and cry demanding an apology from the minister. Some even termed Singhal as a ‘non-Assamese’ who has no idea about the religious performing art form (Ankiya Bhaona), developed by the sixteenth-century Vaishnavite saint, scholar and philosopher Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and his prime disciple Madhavdev to enact plays primarily with mythological characters.

The excitement, however, lasted for a short period, as the state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma opined that he did not believe his cabinet colleague Singhal could make such an immature comment. Sarma also stated that if invited he would also enjoy the show (thus he cleverly indicated that till then CM was not invited). It was followed by a formal clarification from Singhal denying the allegation that he made such derogatory remarks regarding the Bhaona. In a social media post, Singhal stated that it was completely ‘false and fabricated’ after acknowledging that a group of scribes visited him to invite him to the cultural programme, which is scheduled for 15 March 2025 at Shilpagram premises in the city. Singhal expressed his annoyance that a fictitious story was generated and made public by a particular journalist.

“We are devoted followers of Sankardev and always embrace Gurujona’s creations with deep reverence. Needless to mention, Sankardev’s immense contributions and creations continue enriching the great Assamese society,” said Singhal, adding that the journalist involved with the episode should tender an apology to the people of Assam. He even threatened to take legal action against the journalist and GPC.

The GPC, however, hit back and asserted that Singhal actually made those negative comments. So it wanted the minister to change his mindset regarding Sankardev or Bhaona. Finally, Singhal made another social media post stating that he sought an apology if anyone’s sentiment was hurt by the controversy. Singhal, however, stuck to his stand that he never made any derogatory remark about Bhaona, but a section of media outlets reported misleading stories over the issue. “I don’t want any unnecessary debate over the matter and hence I apologize if it hurts anyone’s emotion,” stated Singhal.

Seemingly happy with the apology of Singhal, the GPC has not made any further statement even though it was half-hearted. Meanwhile, a volley of questions was poured on the city press club as to why a minister would make derogatory comments just to receive an invitation letter for any event. Was there any instigation and it was none other than a demand for some hefty donations from the minister, but somehow it was materialised? A senior television journalist, while speaking publicly, asked the GPC to clarify its stand as the Bhaona titled ‘Gandharir Abhishap’ was supported by the NEZCC and if needed to apologise to the media fraternity.

The media club, currently functioning from an important archaeological site, claims that it has nearly one thousand members, but many city-based senior scribes publicly stated that they are not associated with the GPC. Many of them were denied general membership (who can vote in the polls unlike associate and patron members) and some intentionally opted to disassociate with the press club, which celebrated the golden jubilee year of its existence. Nonetheless, the press club organised the inaugural function of the yearlong celebration, with CM Sarma as chief patron, at the end of 2022, but the GPC is yet to organise the closing function till date (which was due by the end of 2023).

Days back, the Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) urged the government to allot an alternative plot so that the rich Ambari archaeological site could be accommodated for necessary preservation and research works. Situated in the heart of Kamrup (metro) district, the site has been excavated several times since 1968 to find more archaeological remains. The archaeology department claims that the ruins of Ambari reflect the period of the Sunga-Kushana dynasty. The JFA also appealed to every conscious citizen to come forward, making the Ambari site (which attracts visitors from different parts of India every day) an encroachment-free area as early as possible.

The writer is a Guwahati-based special representative of The Statesman