Public art as a living dialogue: Murals in north-east India

Art can transform spaces, ignite conversations and preserve cultural heritage. Building on their decade-long collaboration, Asian Paints and St+art India Foundation are expanding their ‘Donate A Wall’ initiative to north–east India. Through this initiative, public walls become vibrant canvases, reflecting the region’s deep-rooted traditions, stunning landscapes and evolving identities.

With two striking new murals in Shillong and a third in Diphu, the initiative continues its effort to create art that connects with local histories and communities. By capturing the complexities of the region through public art, these projects bring together the past and present, tradition and modernity, fostering a sense of pride and connection.

Speaking on the art, Giulia Ambrogi, co-founder and chief curator, St+art India Foundation said, “In the north–east, culture is not archived—it is lived, performed and carried forward through material and oral traditions, through the relationship between people and their landscapes. Public art here cannot simply be about representation; it must function as an active participant in this cultural continuum. With these murals, we are not introducing something new but instead engaging with what already exists, amplifying local narratives in a way that allows them to be seen, shared, and reinterpreted in a changing world. Our collaboration with Asian Paints has allowed us to think about these engagements beyond individual projects, towards a sustained dialogue—one that acknowledges the depth of histories here while also considering how they evolve in the present and the future.”

Roots and Rhythm | Artist: Pascal Mario Kmenlang Pathaw

In Shillong, artist Pascal Mario Kmenlang Pathaw’s mural, Roots and Rhythm, explores the relationship between Meghalaya’s culture and ecology. It portrays the region’s famed living root bridges, crafted by Khasi communities over generations, as a remarkable example of working with nature. Complementing this imagery, Rainbow Falls cascades through the mural, representing the fluid nature of oral traditions passed down through time.

Traditional dances, an important part of Meghalaya’s cultural fabric, appear alongside these natural elements, showing how heritage continues to evolve. Instead of a nostalgic or romanticised view, the mural captures a culture that adapts and grows, where the past and present are always in conversation with each other.

Threads of Tradition | Artist: Khatra (Siddharth Gohil)

Also in Shillong, Threads of Tradition by Khatra (Siddharth Gohil) highlights Meghalaya’s rich textile heritage. Located at the Directorate of Sericulture and Weaving, the mural showcases weaving as both a craft and a way of passing down culture.

Intricate motifs, such as Jainthohbah, Khneng embroidery and Garo patterns, are more than decorative—they carry the stories of community identity, geography, and craftsmanship. At the centre of the mural, a weaver at work represents the dedication and skill required to keep these traditions alive. This artwork invites people to think about how heritage is both preserved and reinterpreted over time, showing that weaving is not just a link to the past but also a part of the present and future.

Assam Rifles School, Diphu | Artist: Sayan Mukherjee

In Diphu, artist Sayan Mukherjee presents a fresh perspective on the role of the Assam Rifles through his mural at Assam Rifles School. Instead of focusing solely on their duty as protectors of borders, the artwork shows them as part of the communities they serve, highlighting their contributions to education, cultural preservation and collective memory.

Blending Karbi cultural elements with Assam’s ecological diversity, the mural illustrates protection as not just physical security but also a commitment to the well-being of future generations. Children, shown prominently, represent curiosity and learning, reinforcing the school’s role as a place of knowledge and growth. The imagery offers different ways to interpret the Assam Rifles’ presence—as guardians, educators and members of the community who help shape the region’s future.

Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, expressed, “Public art, when created with intent, goes beyond beautification—it becomes a reflection of identity, allowing communities to see themselves and be seen by others. In the north–east, this takes on even greater significance, as visual storytelling becomes a way to connect dispersed histories, like the living root bridges of the Khasi communities, the landscapes of Shillong and the lived realities of Garo culture. Our collaboration with St+art India Foundation supports this form of engagement, where walls transform into markers of cultural continuity and change. This is not a singular effort but part of an evolving commitment—to explore how colour and art can spark lasting conversations between place, people and the possibilities of the future.”