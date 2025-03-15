World Sleep Day: Doctors stress on sleep health

To make the general public aware of the importance of sleep, the Calcutta Sleep Society hosted a press conference, in collaboration with the World Sleep Society. The special session, held on 11 March, was arranged ahead of the World Sleep Day, observed on 14 March. Aligning with this year’s theme ‘Make Sleep-Health a Priority’, the conference focused on the critical role of sleep in overall health and preventing serious medical conditions.

Experts including Dr Sourav Das, senior consultant sleep medicine specialist, Somnos Sleep Clinic, Kolkata and regional coordinator for World Sleep Day (World Sleep Society) and Secretary, Calcutta Sleep Society; and Dr Uttam Agarwal, president, Calcutta Sleep Society and Sleep Apnea and ENT Surgeon, Orange Sleep Apnea Clinic and Belle Vue Clinic, shared their recent findings from research on sleep disorders and its impact on public health. The session underscored the diverse phenotypical presentations of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) based on age, gender and geographic variations.

Earlier it was believed that OSA primarily affects middle-aged, overweight men; however, recent research claims of affecting a broader range of individuals. The seminar shed light on the key findings related to OSA prevalence across different demographics. As per age, the highest severity of OSA is found in middle-aged people (45-60 years), where oxygen levels drop significantly during sleep. Younger adults (18-45 years) are prone to REM-related apnea (apnea during the sleep stage associated with dreaming). On the other hand, elderly people (above 60 years) experience fewer REM-related disturbances. This in turn leads to under-diagnosis as they may not exhibit classic symptoms like snoring. In children, Tonsillar and Adenoid Hypertrophy- enlargement of lymphoid tissues, results in sleep apnea.

In the case of gender, it is seen that men are diagnosed with OSA at twice the rate of women. This doesn’t mean women are less affected, rather they have atypical symptoms which leads to misdiagnosis or under-diagnosis. They face increased risk post-menopause. The impact of OSA also differs based on geographical locations. Due to factors like obesity and sedentary lifestyles, OSA is more common in urban areas (19.5 per cent). Rural areas report lower prevalence (11.2 per cent); however, the population face a massive diagnosis gap of 67 per cent (cases go undetected due to lack of awareness).

Dr Das emphasised, “Sleep deprivation isn’t just a personal struggle; it’s a public health crisis with widespread consequences. Ensuring equitable access to quality sleep is essential for a healthier tomorrow.” He further pointed out the common symptoms to look for, “Snoring, choking during sleep, frequent awakenings, daytime sleepiness, lack of concentration and memory loss are some major symptoms that should not be ignored.”

Speaking to The Statesman, Dr Agarwal underlined the importance of sleep health, “Many don’t consider sleep health important and ignore it. However, OSA is a slow-killer, it doesn’t damage your body overnight, but gradually increases the risk of life-threatening diseases. It can eventually add to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease and impaired cognitive function.”

The doctors also highlighted that lifestyle modifications remain critical for managing OSA. Habits like smoking and alcohol consumption relax throat muscles and worsen sleep apnea. They concluded the event by providing some common solutions to avoid OSA including having a proper diet, regular exercise, weight loss, proper awareness, avoiding alcohol and smoking, and prioritising sleep health as a necessity to lead a healthy life.”