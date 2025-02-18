Patanjali to set up oil palm mill in Mizoram, boosting local farming

Patanjali Foods Ltd has announced plans to set up a new oil palm mill in Mizoram. During a meeting with Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl on Thursday, two senior officials from Patanjali revealed that the mill would be located in Liapha, a region in Lawngtlai district, southern Mizoram. The company expects the mill to be operational within a year.

In addition to the mill, Patanjali plans to source oil palm from local farmers in the districts of Serchhip, Lunglei, Lawngtlai, and Siaha.

The Chief Minister raised concerns about the challenges faced by oil palm farmers in these southern regions, particularly in terms of cultivation and support. He also shared the state’s strategy to boost oil palm farming in these areas, ensuring better growth and sustainability for local farmers.

Patanjali’s commitment to promoting oil palm cultivation aligns with the state’s broader goals to enhance the agriculture sector.

As part of this initiative, the company officials assured the CM that they would take proactive measures to support the expansion of oil palm farming in Mizoram, especially in the southern districts.

Oil palm, which people use in food production, cosmetics, and biofuels, has become increasingly popular due to its versatility and long shelf life.

Globally, palm oil accounts for around 36% of oils produced from oil crops. It’s widely used by food manufacturers because it is easy to stabilize, maintain flavor consistency, and provide texture in processed foods.

Palm oil has more to offer than just its industrial applications. It contains antioxidants like carotenoids and tocotrienols, which have their unique health benefits.

These antioxidants help protect the body’s cells from damage and can boost the immune system. Carotenoids also convert into vitamin A, which is vital for vision and heart health.

Furthermore, tocotrienols may improve brain function, slow down the progression of dementia, and even reduce the risk of stroke.