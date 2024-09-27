Rising epidemic of abandoned pets in India: A growing crisis

India is witnessing a troubling surge in abandoned pets, particularly breed dogs, reflecting a complex interplay of societal attitudes, economic pressures, and inadequate pet care education. This alarming trend not only jeopardises the well-being of countless animals but also underscores systemic shortcomings in animal welfare.

Numerous factors contribute to the abandonment crisis. A primary factor contributing to the rise in abandoned pets is the pervasive lack of education about responsible pet ownership. Many individuals, unaware of proper care practices, neglect vital aspects like spaying or neutering, leading to unchecked breeding and subsequent abandonment when the financial or logistical burden becomes too overwhelming.

Impulse buying and breed fads exacerbate the problem, fueled by media exposure and societal trends. Pets, often acquired hastily as status symbols or trendy accessories, are discarded just as swiftly when the novelty wears off or the challenges of care outweigh the perceived benefits. Media campaigns and entertainment portrayals frequently contribute to this phenomenon, popularising specific breeds without emphasising the lifelong commitment and responsibilities associated with pet ownership.

Advertisement

Financial constraints also play a significant role, as the costs associated with veterinary care and pet upkeep prove prohibitive for many families. Pets, particularly in urban areas, are sometimes perceived more as status symbols than companions, further diminishing their welfare.

Abandoned pets face dire consequences, including psychological distress from sudden separation, exposure to harsh conditions without shelter or sustenance, and heightened vulnerability to disease and injury. These animals, once part of a family or purchased for superficial reasons, often find themselves thrust into a life of uncertainty and hardship.

The absence of stringent penalties for pet abandonment exacerbates the problem. Current laws inadequately deter owners from abandoning their pets, perpetuating a cycle of neglect. Moreover, the shortage of shelters equipped to handle the influx of abandoned animals limits rescue efforts, leaving many pets to fend for themselves or face euthanasia. Activists should also stress the importance of not only protecting native species but also supporting abandoned pets, whose survival prospects are markedly lower.

As India undergoes significant cultural shifts and societal transformations, the issue of abandoned pets stands as a stark reminder of our ethical duty to treat animals with respect and empathy. In a nation where animals are revered as divine symbols (Vahanas of Gods), their welfare often guided by astrological beliefs or superficial trends there is a pressing need to transcend these fleeting practices and instead commit to lasting accountability and care towards our animal companions.

In light of recent developments regarding breed-specific bans and the ensuing confusion among pet owners, concerns persist about the potential rise in abandoned dogs. Misinformation circulating on social media exacerbates anxieties, highlighting the urgent need for informed, humane policies to safeguard all animals in our care.

The road ahead requires concerted efforts from authorities, communities, and individuals to ensure a future where every pet receives the love, care, and respect they deserve. Only through unified action can we stem the tide of abandonment and forge a more compassionate society for both humans and animals alike.

The writer is an environment enthusiast and an animal welfare activist and is the Founder of Kaloms Ideas Welfare Foundation. She is also a chartered accountant.