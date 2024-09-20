Responsible recycling of hazardous waste

Aiming to raise awareness on sustainable waste management among manufacturers and factory owners about responsible disposal of hazardous waste to improperly discarded equipment, Hulladek Recycling (a waste management company) launched Project Vishwakarma, for the safe disposal and recycling of outdated industrial machinery in factories.

The project also addressed West Bengal’s growing e-waste challenges and contributed to promoting responsible waste disposal practices.

“The objective of this project is to collaborate with organisations to facilitate the responsible collection and recycling of e-waste generated from factories and offices. Our goal is to drive behavioural change across the industrial sector, educating businesses about the hazards of improper waste disposal and the long-term benefits of recycling”, remarked Nandan Mall, founder and chief managing director of Hulladek Recycling, at the event.

He added, “Moreover, refurbishing and reusing old machinery would contribute to the circular economy and minimising waste generation in the industrial sector would help to have a safe environment for the years to come. We also like to promote recycling to recover valuable materials, thereby reducing the environmental impact of industrial e-waste”.

Hulladek has hence partnered with Emami Limited, Diamond Beverages Private Limited, Frontech Private Limited, GTPL KCBPL, Magpet Polymers Private Limited and Dey’s Medical for the management of proper recycling and disposal of the waste, adhering to the compliance with the ‘e-waste management rules’ set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Hulladek expects to process approximately 2,000 metric tonnes of electronic and electrical waste by the end of the financial year 2024-25. To scale the project, pan-India, Hulladek will expand its collection network across regions and form strategic partnerships with both government bodies and private players to boost public awareness and responsible disposal.

Project Vishwakarma is set to deliver significant environmental benefits, including reduced landfill waste, pollution, and carbon footprints, while promoting resource conservation. During the festive season, Hulladek will expedite e-waste collection services to meet the increased volume of waste from decluttering and clean-ups, helping businesses and households dispose of electronics responsibly for a cleaner, healthier environment.

The logistics of waste collection and processing from factories typically involve a structured process where Hulladek Recycling coordinates direct pick-up services for the industrial e-waste. Once collected, the waste is transported in vehicles to our ‘material recycling facility’, ensuring compliance with environmental safety standards. At these facilities, the waste is segregated, dismantled and then channelled to authorised recyclers for recovery of precious metals, disposal and treatment. Hulladek also tracks the entire waste flow to ensure transparency and compliance with regulations, contributing to sustainable factory operations and waste management.

The initiative was unveiled by Abhas Sultania, the managing director of Frontech Private Limited; Ankit Agarwal, the general manager of GTPL KCBPL; Indroneel Goho, the president and chief executive officer of Magpet Polymers Private Limited; Sumitro Nag, the group chief operating officer of Dey’s Medical Stores Limited and chiefly by, Nandan Mall, the founder and chief managing director of Hulladek Recycling.