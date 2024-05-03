Proper maintenance of smartphones

In the digital world, the smartphone has become a very important aspect of our lives, not only for boosting the efficiency of communication but also for a number of other reasons.

In the present world, smartphones are useful in both small and large aspects, be it for shopping for groceries, buying movie tickets, making banking transactions, capturing memories on camera, connecting with friends and family, or navigating from one place to another.

For something so vital, it is only fitting that you maintain your smartphone properly. Amid our increasing dependence on them, it is crucial to understand the significance of preventive maintenance.

Here are some ways to maintain your smartphone:

Cleaning the screen and body: It is essential to use the proper cleaning agent while cleaning your smartphone. To effectively clean your mobile phone’s screen and body, use a microfiber cloth, a screen cleaning solution, and isopropyl alcohol. Begin by powering off your device and unplugging any cables.

Handling battery maintenance: Avoid extreme temperatures and excessive charging, and allow the battery to occasionally drain fully before recharging to optimise your phone’s battery performance. Every battery has a limited number of charge cycles, and each time you connect a charging cable and remove it, the charging cycle is consumed. So, make sure that you use as few charging cycles as possible. Cleaning the battery contacts with a microfiber cloth or an eraser can help maintain optimal conductivity.

Managing app updates: To efficiently manage app updates, enable automatic updates in your mobile phone’s settings. Regularly updating your apps ensures that you have access to their latest functionalities and optimisations.

Clearing unnecessary data: In order to clear cache and unnecessary data, go to your mobile phone’s settings and look for the Storage option. Find the options to clear the cache for individual apps or delete temporary files.

Avoiding extreme temperatures: Store your mobile phone in an environment with temperatures between 0°C and 35°C. Extreme temperatures, both hot and cold, can adversely affect your mobile phone’s battery life, display and overall performance.

It is crucial to maintain your smartphone, as, with the right steps, it can sustain optimal functionality for as long as it lasts. This not only contributes to its improved longevity but also saves you from unnecessary expenses and ensures seamless device performance.