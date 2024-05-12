Preventing child marriage

The Akshaya Tritiya festival in north India is celebrated with great joy and is considered highly auspicious for weddings as it is believed to bring wealth, prosperity, and good luck to the newlyweds. However, contrary to the belief, purpose, and spirit of the festival, Akshaya Tritiya also witnesses the solemnisation of child marriages every year, which significantly poses a threat to the well-being of young children.

In this regard, the Rajasthan High Court, in response to the PIL filed by the Just Rights for Children Alliance, has directed the state government to take the responsibility to ensure that no child marriages take place in the state. Citing the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Rules 1996, the Hon’ble High Court has established the accountability of the village heads and panchayats to restrict child marriages and to take immediate action for the rights of children. The court, as part of its interim measure, also directed the state to call for the report with regard to the investigation done to prevent child marriages that have taken place in the state and to ensure that no child marriages take place within the state. The strict stance of the Rajasthan High Court sends a strong message to the entire nation against the illegal practice of child marriages.

It is crucial for other states, like West Bengal, which reports a high number of child marriage cases every year, to also take firm measures to address this issue and protect the rights of children. The collaboration between the child protection stakeholders and the state government is essential in enforcing laws and nurturing a society where the rights of children are respected and given utmost importance. It is extremely essential for the state government to strengthen enforcement of existing laws, increase awareness campaigns, and provide support services for at-risk populations to effectively prevent child marriages. The accountability of religious leaders should also be drawn while addressing their crucial role in ending child marriage, and their platform should be utilised to promote awareness about the negative consequences of child marriages and encourage families and communities to work towards protecting the rights of children.

While the West Bengal government has very importantly launched several schemes like Kanyashree, Shikshashree, etc. to ensure access to education for every girl child, a collaborative effort involving community and religious leaders, NGOs, and government agencies is crucial in addressing the root causes of child marriage and protecting the rights of children in West Bengal.

The writer is a social activist who has been at the forefront of the fight against human trafficking and has led NGOs that have helped rescue hundreds of victims across India.