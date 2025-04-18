JIMSH expands to north Kolkata

On 12 April, the Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital (JIMSH) formally opened its new branch to mark a significant step towards enhancing medical infrastructure in eastern India. Located in Sodepur, this 1200 bedded super-speciality facility, equipped with advanced technologies, aims to provide world-class healthcare services across north Kolkata and surrounding regions.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Member of Parliament (MP), Abhishek Banerjee alongside other dignitaries including Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of West Bengal, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, MP Saugata Roy, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Chandrima Bhattacharya, MLA Madan Mitra, MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and others, adding significance to the event.

Positioned strategically, the state-of-the-art hospital ensures patient-specific services with its advanced medical care. According to the institute, it will serve as a multi-disciplinary centre, offering targeted treatments in cardiology, neurology, oncology, nephrology and more.

Speaking at the event, Abhishek Banerjee said, “I truly thank founder Chairman Jagannath Gupta for building the hospital here. Patients around South Kolkata were already served with great care at his hospital in Budge Budge. However, the establishment of this institute in Sodepur will benefit not just West Bengal, but all of eastern India.” He further added, “It’s a noble initiative that aims to deliver quality healthcare while also opening doors for employment and education through the setting up of a medical college in coming months.”

This marks the second hospital under the JIMSH banner following the success of its flagship institute in Budge Budge. Founder Chairman Jagannath Gupta, highlighted the long-standing vision behind this expansion. “Through the hospital at Budge Budge, people in the southern part of the city were receiving quality treatments. But for many, distance was a challenge. With the new facility in Sodepur, we aim to extend our services to the northern parts of Kolkata and its adjoining areas,” he said.

Gupta also stressed the need for affordable care. “As a human, service is our duty, and I’m truly grateful to be able to serve people. This is why we strive to offer advanced treatments at affordable rates. Our goal is to ensure that every person irrespective of their economic background, can easily access proper care,” he stated.

Much like its southern counterpart, the Sodepur facility is built with advanced medical systems. “We want people to know that they can avail treatments through our medical institution, similar to those offered in foreign countries. We have specifically designed the institute to be at par with global medical standards,” he claimed. He further emphasised his future plans, “Just like our Budge Budge branch, we are also in the process of establishing a medical college. It will be operational within a few months. Our intention is to create doctors who are both skilled and socially responsible.”

The new institute is expected to create hundreds of jobs and boost healthcare accessibility in Kolkata, North 24 parganas and the neighbouring regions.