Hyperhidrosis: Types, causes and remedies

Some individuals sweat excessively compared to others, to the extent that their clothes become drenched. This excessive sweating, known as hyperhidrosis, can cause discomfort, embarrassment and even social anxiety. Dr Sarbajit Roy, consultant physician (general medicine) at ILS Hospitals, Salt Lake, provides insights into the causes, symptoms and effective remedies for managing hyperhidrosis.

What is Hyperhidrosis?

Hyperhidrosis is a condition where the body produces excessive sweat beyond what is necessary for temperature regulation. It can occur even when a person is not exposed to heat or physical exertion.

As temperatures rise after winter, many people start experiencing excessive sweating, even before summer peaks. This can cause:

Discomfort in daily activities –

Sweat can soak clothes, making it difficult to stay dry.

Body odour issues – Excess sweat can interact with bacteria, leading to unpleasant smells.

Social embarrassment – Individuals with hyperhidrosis may feel awkward in public settings.

Types of Hyperhidrosis:

Hyperhidrosis is of two types:

1. Primary Hyperhidrosis

This occurs without any identifiable medical cause. It is usually localised, affecting specific areas such as:

Palms – Sweaty hands can make handshakes or holding objects difficult.

Underarms – Clothes can get drenched, leading to discomfort.

Feet – Excessive sweating can cause shoe odor and slippery soles.

Groin area – This can lead to irritation and discomfort.

It is often hereditary, meaning it can run in families. Typically begins during adolescence or childhood and continues into adulthood.

2. Secondary Hyperhidrosis

This occurs due to an underlying medical condition or as a side effect of medication.

It is often generalised, meaning it affects the entire body rather than just specific areas.

Common causes include:

Thyroid disorders – Overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) can increase sweating.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) – A sudden drop in blood sugar levels can trigger excessive sweating.

Certain medications – Drugs like Paracetamol (used for fever) and some antidepressants can cause increased sweating.

Obesity – Excess body weight can lead to increased sweating due to higher metabolic activity.

Menopause – Women going through menopause often experience night sweats and hot flashes.

Nerve damage – Conditions like diabetes or spinal cord injuries can affect sweat gland function

Key factors to monitor:

Monitoring certain signs that could indicate underlying health conditions:

Sudden, excessive sweating without a known cause.

Sweating accompanied by dizziness, fatigue or palpitations (this could indicate low blood sugar).

Night sweats (sweating profusely while sleeping, which could be linked to infections or hormonal changes).

Sweating on the entire body rather than specific areas (suggesting secondary hyperhidrosis).

If these symptoms occur frequently, a doctor should be consulted to determine the root cause.

Lifestyle changes to manage Hyperhidrosis –

The following lifestyle modifications to control excessive sweating:

1. Maintain hydration

Why? Excessive sweating leads to dehydration, which can worsen the problem.

What to do? Drink plenty of water and electrolyte-rich fluids to replenish lost minerals.

2. Balance electrolytes

Why? Sweat contains salts and minerals essential for bodily functions.

What to do? Include foods rich in potassium, sodium, and magnesium (like bananas, nuts and coconut water) in your diet.

3. Frequent showers

Why? Bathing helps remove sweat and bacteria, preventing body odour.

What to do? Take at least two showers a day, especially in hot and humid weather.

4. Use talcum powder or antiperspirants

Why? Talcum powder absorbs moisture and keeps the skin dry.

What to do? Apply mild, non-irritating powder to problem areas like underarms, palms and feet.

Alternative: Use antiperspirants containing aluminum chloride, which blocks sweat glands.

5. Wear breathable clothing

Why? Certain fabrics trap heat and moisture, making sweating worse.

What to do? Wear loose, cotton or moisture-wicking fabrics that allow air circulation.

6. Reduce caffeine and spicy foods

Why? Caffeine and spicy foods stimulate sweat glands.

What to do? Limit coffee, tea, hot peppers and alcohol intake.

7. Manage stress and anxiety

Why? Stress triggers sweating.

What to do? Practice yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises to keep stress levels in check.

Medical treatment for Hyperhidrosis

Modern medical treatments are available to significantly reduce excessive sweating for an extended period. However, such treatments are not suitable for everyone and are prescribed only in specific cases.

For individuals with Primary Hyperhidrosis, making lifestyle modifications is usually the best approach to manage the condition effectively.

The writer is consultant physician, ILS Hospitals, Salt Lake