Homeopathy Awareness Week to celebrate of Dr Hahnemann birthday

World Homoeopathy Day is celebrated on 10 April every year to remember the birth anniversary of Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy. This day is dedicated to the assessment of various aspects of homoeopathy and its contributions to the human economy across the globe. The day is also devoted to the names of homoeopathic professionals for their valuable contributions to society and to the scientists for their tireless effort to establish homoeopathy in the modern context.

On this auspicious occasion, ‘DNC Health Hub’, in association with ‘The Confluence’, a non-profit organisation, is going to celebrate ‘Homoeopathy Awareness Week’ dated from 10 to 17 April. This awareness-raising week is a fabulous chance to connect with people who love homoeopathy and give them a true idea of this great healing modality to overcome all the wrong notions about it. In this context, scientific seminars and workshops are being organised to make homoeopathy practise more up-to-date and to educate common people about various diseases and their homoeopathic treatment.

On behalf of the organiser, director, and research coordinator of ‘DNC Health Hub’, Dr Soumallya Chattopadhyay says, “Gene replacement and DNA repair are the recently incorporated thoughts of genetic medicine for the treatment of chronic diseases. Can you imagine that Dr Hahnemann gave us some similar ideas 200 years ago? Today, the idea of personalised medicine adopted by genetic medicine is just an appropriate replica of the concept of individualisation given by Dr Hahnemann long ago.”

“Nowadays, we are trying to understand the genotype-phenotype relationship in the context of disease symptomatology. Dr Hahnemann instructed us about the importance of symptoms at different levels—mental, physical, and pathological—as they are the expressions of altered genes. I hope that homoeopathic doctors and researchers of the present and future generations will establish the ultra-scientificity of homoeopathy,” Dr Chattopadhyay added.

Social activist and secretary of ‘The Confluence’ Dr Haimanti Chattopadhyay says, “The social impact of homoeopathy is remarkable because of its affordability and effectiveness. In its true sense, homoeopathy is the medicine for all.”

The author is a freelance writer