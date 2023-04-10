Every citizen must dedicate one hour of the day towards his own health, for healthy individuals are key to ensuring the progress of the nation, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said at the inauguration of the Scientific Convention on World Homoeopathy Day at Vigyan Bhawan on Monday.

The Vice President noted that homoeopathy, with its rich history spanning two centuries, is being nurtured in the country and has become a significant factor in India’s health apparatus in recent years.

“Homoeopathy is connected to nature, and the World Health Organisation has recognised it as the second largest and fastest growing system of medicine in the world,” he added.

Dhankhar said that healthcare goes beyond medical treatment to encompass an individual’s physical, mental and emotional well-being, as well as a community’s social and economic environment.

He expressed concern about the extent of stress prevalent in today’s society, often triggered by competitiveness. “We must develop a culture to eradicate stress and tension,” he said.

The Vice President called attention to the fact that no foreign dignitary or foreign national on a visit to India, is ever found decrying or criticizing his/her own nation.

“We must take pride in our scientists and health warriors, believe in our own talent, and put the country above political creed when visiting other nations,” he underlined.

The one-day Scientific Convention was organized by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy under the Ministry of AYUSH to celebrate the occasion of the World Homoeopathy Day. The theme of the convention was “Homoeoparivar – Sarvajan Swasthya, One Health, One Family”.

Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal; Minister of State for AYUSH Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai; Member of Parliament Dr Manoj Rajoria; and AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha were among those present.