Driving change – Flex fuels and grain ethanol to power India’s green future

India’s transition to cleaner energy sources has entered a pivotal phase with the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme, a key pillar of the nation’s strategy to cut crude oil imports, lower carbon emissions and uplift rural economies. At the core of this programme lies grain-based ethanol—a domestic, renewable and scalable solution that has the potential to revolutionise both the agriculture and energy sectors. The future of this revolution, however, hinges on more significant adoption of flex-fuel technologies and sustained support for maize and other grain production.

Ethanol has emerged as a versatile fuel alternative. Historically, India relied on sugarcane-based ethanol; however, recent data indicate that grains such as maize and rice have surpassed sugar in ethanol production. According to the NITI Aayog’s Bio-Fuel Roadmap, grain-based ethanol accounted for 57 per cent of India’s ethanol production in ESY 2023-24. This shift is not just about feedstock availability, but also about sustainability and efficiency.

Advertisement

Grains, especially maize, are far more water-efficient than traditional alternatives. NITI Aayog data highlights that maize requires only 2.57 kilolitres of water to produce a litre of ethanol, compared to 3 kilolitres for sugarcane. Given that sugarcane and paddy account for nearly 70 per cent of India’s irrigation water use, this shift to grains is not only logical but essential.

Advertisement

The government has also played a key role in supporting this transition. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for maize has steadily increased from Rs 1,850 per quintal in 2020 to Rs 2,225 in 2024-25, according to the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department. Capital investments worth Rs 30,000 crore in distilleries and associated infrastructure have poured into rural India, reinforcing the link between ethanol production and economic empowerment.

The supply of maize poses a challenge since current maize production levels are insufficient to meet the growing needs of the ethanol industry. This is where flex-fuels come into play. Maize is being suitably replaced with surplus rice and damaged food grains. By allowing vehicles to run on varying ethanol blends, even up to 100 per cent ethanol, India can unlock new demand for biofuels, provide farmers with stable markets and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. Countries like Brazil have demonstrated the success of flex-fuel technology. India must now follow suit, creating an enabling environment through incentives, infrastructure and awareness.

Grain-based ethanol is not just a fuel; it is an opportunity to align India’s energy policy with agricultural resilience and climate action. Flex-fuel vehicles are the catalyst that can bring this opportunity to life. With the right policies and public support, India can fuel its future with ethanol, empowering both farmers and the environment.

The writer is a Lucknow-based veteran journalist, economic analyst, and regular columnist on socio-economic and modern technologies