Govt. asks automobile manufacturers to make Flex Fuel Vehicles & Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Automobile Manufacturers in India have been advised to start making Flex Fuel Vehicles (FFV) and Flex Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) complying with BS-6 norms in a time-bound manner within a period of six months, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said today.

He said this has been done in order to substitute India’s import of petroleum as a fuel and to provide direct benefits to farmers.

In a series of tweets, he said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ”Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and the government’s policy on promoting ethanol as a transport fuel, Flex Fuel Vehicles were capable to run on a combination of 100 percent Petrol or 100 percent bio-ethanol and their blends, along with strong Hybrid Electric technology in case of FFV-SHEVs.

Gadkari said this move would drastically reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions from vehicles on a Well-to-Wheel basis, helping India to comply with its commitment made at COP26 to reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030.

The government, he said, was enabling the use of various alternate fuels in an effort to shift from fossil fuels. In order to accelerate the introduction of Flex Fuel vehicles, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has included automobile and auto components and auto components of flex-fuel engines. The NITI Aayog, after acknowledging the strong foundation for the Ethanol blending programme (EBP), has formulated the roadmap for Ethanol blending for the period 2020-2025.