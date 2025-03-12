Doctors prescribe measures for a safe celebration of colours

1. Dr MS Purkait, medical superintendent, Techno India DAMA Hospital

Pregnant women can participate in Holi but should exercise restraint and caution –

i. Should not indulge in alcohol or other inebriants.

ii. Should stay away from places where there is congestion and smoke.

iii. Should not overindulge in sweets and other greasy, unhealthy food.

iv. Should not drink water from roadside stalls, etc.

v. Should take special care in cases of twin pregnancy or having other risk factors like hypertension, diabetes, heart conditions, etc.

vi. Should use only organic colours.

vii. They should not stay out in the open air longer.

Just before the monsoons and during the change of seasons, there are many allergens and pollutants in the atmosphere that should be avoided. There could also be an outbreak of seasonal viruses, especially H2N1 and other Adenoviruses, which cause cough, cold, fever, and other respiratory symptoms. If anyone is exhibiting these symptoms, they should take appropriate preventive measures and practice social distancing.

2. Pragya Priya Mandal, counselling psychologist, Monoshij

1. It is vital not to cross the boundaries of those who do not wish to participate. Holi as an event or the colours and celebrations it entails might be associated with past trauma for certain individuals, triggering them to be forced to participate. It can also be overstimulating for people with social anxiety and autism to be exposed to the crowd and the loud noise of explosive cap guns.

2. People with chromophobia prefer to stay indoors fearing the possibility of coming into contact with their phobic colours. Especially during Holi, it is a difficult time for them since those colours can trigger intense anxiety attacks. For people living with these difficulties, the community needs to be kind and careful when dealing with those who show reluctance to participate for reasons they might not even feel comfortable sharing.

3. An equally important point to remember is that “Bura na maano, Holi hai” is not an excuse to establish non-consensual physical contact with those who are uncomfortable. Take consent before applying colours.

4. To lose oneself in the festival to the extent that one overlooks the stray animals and their discomfort is unfair. Refrain from spraying harmful colours at them or shooting guns too close to them, the loud noise can be traumatic for the strays who do not possess the ability to articulate their discomfort and pain.

5. There can be risky behaviour linked to the consumption of bhang as a traditional practice on the day, leading to impulsive, aggressive behaviour, which can be disturbing for a lot of other individuals. It is important to keep a check on consumption and behaviour without crossing a boundary to ensure that other participants of the festival can comfortably enjoy the occasion as well.

6. There are individuals among us who might be going through personal losses, or those without a strong social circle. Ensure including people who do not have a strong social circle to play with or those who are isolated. Be emotionally present for those who require emotional support.

7. To play with colours does not necessarily mean involving the crowd and loud noises. It can even be played indoors with family, in a quiet environment, with powdered colours and good food. There is always an alternative to chaos. There is no reason to feel guilty about not wanting to participate in crowded spaces as it is not a zone of comfort for everyone.

8. While it is Holi, it is also the season of board examinations, and students appearing this year might not get the opportunity to dedicate as much time to the festival because of their preparations. This can be disheartening and isolating for them as well, a sense of feeling caged and lonely. For them, especially, it can be helpful to spend at least a few moments with their family and close friends, even if that is on virtual media, and remind themselves that this is just a temporary restriction, and bigger celebrations are soon to come.

9. Being compared to the colourful pictures on social media celebrating the festival with grandeur can be triggering and isolating to a lot of individuals who may not get to enjoy it the same way. It is important to understand that most of what can be seen on social media is portrayals rather than reality. Grandeur is not the sole factor determining the beauty and meaning of an event, every celebration, and every festivity is personal, and it is more about how one wants to celebrate with what they have, even if that does not look as shiny as the crowd of posts on social media.

10. Holi’s vibrant colours are a visual treat but let them not affect your vision. Gulal colours weren’t always synthetic. Traditionally, they were crafted from natural plant and flower extracts. However, over time, harmful chemicals have replaced these organic dyes. These toxic chemicals not only can cause harmful damage to our skin, eyes and body but also the environment around us. Let’s reclaim Holi’s joy by celebrating with safety and natural colours.

3. Dr Ketaki Subedar Ghosh, consultant, pediatric ophthalmology, Disha Eye Hospitals

The main causes of eye problems in children during Holi and the steps for prevention and cure –

1. Corneal scratches, pink eye and blinding chemical burns caused by synthetic colours like yellow containing heavy metals like lead, malachite containing green, shining mica particles in red colour, or silvery metallic varnish paint.

2. Eye trauma by water balloons and water guns. Children love to play with water balloons the most, but they pose a significant risk of blunt eye injuries. A direct hit by a balloon or high-speed jet from a water gun can cause blinding internal bleeding or retinal detachment.

Take precautions

1. Use protective eyewear, sunglasses, or simple glasses while playing with colours

2. Never put colour on others around the eyes

3. Fasten or tie hair together by using a cap to prevent colour from dripping into the eyes

4. Avoid aiming at the face with balloons or water guns.

5. Apply thick layers of coconut oil around your eyes as it will help the colour to get off easily without causing harm to your eyes.

6. It is always important to keep an eye on the children.

Quick guide if colour enters the eye

1. Flush with water: Immediately rinse your eye with plenty of clean water to remove the colour.

2. Remove contact lenses (if applicable): Take out your contact lenses to prevent the colour from getting trapped underneath.

3. Avoid rubbing: Gently pat the area around your eye dry with a clean cloth. Avoid rubbing your eye, as this can push the colour further into your eye.

4. Use eye wash or saline solution: If available, use an eye wash or saline solution to help flush out the colour.

5. Seek medical attention: If you experience any of the following symptoms, seek medical attention immediately:

– Severe eye pain or burning

– Blurred vision or vision loss

– Redness or swelling of the eye

– Discharge or pus in the eye

– Increased sensitivity to light

Eye drops such as artificial tear drops (carboxymethyl cellulose) may be applied safely. Do not self-medicate with steroid eye drops without consulting a doctor first.

DIY natural colours

For the kiddos ditch synthetic colours and celebrate Holi with eco-friendly, home-made natural colours. These are easy to make, safe and offer a unique experience. If DIY isn’t your thing, opt for organic and vegetable-sourced colours available in the market. These are a great alternative to synthetic colours and ensure a safer Holi celebration

1. Yellow: Mix haldi (turmeric) with besan (gram flour) for a vibrant yellow colour that doubles as a face mask.

2. Saffron: Use Palash flower petals to create a beautiful saffron hue.

3. Magenta: Soak beetroot in water to get a bright magenta colour.

4. Other options: Henna powder, Gulmohar and Hibiscus flowers can be used to create various colours.