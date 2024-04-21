Computer brands supporting video editing apps

For editing a video, the basic requirement is to have a good editing app. It enables the users to make the video a successful deliverable in a presentable format for any purpose.

But having a good video editing app is not enough. A good computer brand is an addition to fast-paced work.

The best video editing computers let you cut clips and craft content anywhere inspiration strikes, and we’ve put the top-rated models to the test.

Video editing software demands a lot of power to run without disrupting your workflow. This is one of the reasons why many in the creative industries opt for the best video editing PCs instead. These machines are ideal for pure power.

A good computer for the editing job needs to be good in terms of performance, dimensions, features, colour coverage, and screen resolution across a range of professional and budget video editing laptops.

Here are some of the good computers for using video editing software:

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3: This is an incredibly powerful laptop with an impressive screen and a battery life that beats all others; this is the best laptop to get for video editing.

HP Envy x360: It is an affordable yet powerful and versatile alternative to the MacBook Air in the Windows laptop segment for video editing.

Dell XPS 17: In the 17-inch laptop segment, it is one of the slickest and sleekest laptops. It also boasts a stunner of a 500-nit 4K display and a battery life to last you all day.

HP Envy 16: This is an affordable computer with a 16-inch 4K OLED screen and powerful specs.

Mac Studio: This Apple’s desktop powerhouse is perfect for video editing as it comes with an M2 Max or Ultra processor, it’s immensely powerful, and it runs smoothly and silently.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2: This is one of the Windows PCs ideal for video editing because it boasts a clever design and everything is included.

Will the computer crash when downloading video editing apps?

When the computer system specifications do not meet the demand for large videos and the installed editing software, a computer crash is bound to happen. The system may freeze, shut down, or behave erratically.

To deal with a computer crash while using or downloading editing tools, make sure your PC is powerful enough to handle your video editing workload. Ensure that the best possible system requirements are met, including RAM, CPU, and GPU.