The mighty laws of Karma

The concept of karma in Indian philosophy and religion is associated with the doctrine of rebirth. Yet, there are instances where one encounters the consequences of karma within a single life span, in the form of misery and suffering.

Rajendra Khandelwal, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Niger in Kolkata and the founder of the Dhanwantary Chain of Pharmacies in Kolkata, has recently authored a book titled “Karma, the Winner”, understating his own life and the role that karma played in shaping it.

Khandelwal opens the book with the words, “Do not worry for the decisions of God, but your karma, that shall not spare you, anyway.” He picks examples of Lord Krishna and Arjuna reflecting karma in the Bhagavad Gita, backing profound truths of life that he has discovered in his span of 65 years on this earth.

Through its pages, the book enlightens one on living an impactful life layered in rich experiences. The book not only stops at life and its purpose but also ensures its readers on how to put things accordingly in order to make life purposeful. The chapters in the book guide one to take charge of one’s goals and choices and advise how to consider failures as pillars of success, how to love oneself wholeheartedly, and most importantly, how to say ‘no’. The book crystallises the differences between standing apart, making yourself unique, but not lonely. The book may even amplify one’s senses with its tips and tricks of living life like a yogi within a family life in this modern cyber era. Additionally, it’s a real delight on how the book advises the importance of physical health and peace of mind, which are often neglected in the pursuit of wealth and social status.

Talking to The Statesman, Khandelwal says, “It is definitely true that I have seen ample success in my life, but it’s also true that despite success, my failures taught me how karma bites back. I realised that it’s not money, but it’s good health and healthy respectful relationships with others that can secure your peace of mind. Over the past 6 years, I have undergone both cancer and spine treatment, which in turn has made me realise that down the line, I must have gone somewhere wrong or have done wrong to someone, which in the process came back to me with my sufferings.”

Each chapter ends with anecdotes, that is, the author’s real-life stories. The book is written in a story-telling format to make it attractive, revolving around the life of Arnav, who has suddenly lost his wife and child in an accident and gone into depression. How he faces the challenge and how he builds his life all over again.

“The day we realise that we need to worry less about the destination and the journey and enjoy our company more, life may look more enjoyable to us,” says Khandelwal in his book.

Speaking at the book launch, Alokananda Roy said, “Karma cancels out each other, only if one works hard enough to reverse it. For me, love is a strong tool to help balance out bad karma with good karma.”

“Everyone has ups and downs in life, and even though karma is such a big canvas, small things in the larger picture don’t last forever,” added Usha Uthup.

The launch was graced by Haymandoyal Dillum, the high commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius in India; Padma Bhushan; Usha Uthup; Harshvardhan Neotia; Sanjay Budhia; Alokananda Roy; Shuvaprasanna; Vivek Gupta; Swami Vedatotananda of Belur Math; and Satyam Roychowdhury.

The book has been published by Virasat Art Publication and edited by Saheli Mitra.