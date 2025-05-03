Narratives of the ordinary: Malay Saha’s artwork explores memory through objects and space

Kolkata’s cultural scene explores a fresh theme of intimate storytelling through objects and spaces with the exhibition of senior artist Malay Saha. The exhibition, titled “Silent Narratives: Object in Dialogue”, invites viewers to reflect on memory, materiality and urban transformation shaped by everyday objects and evolving spaces. Currently on view at the Bridging Culture & Arts Foundation (B-CAF), the exhibition was inaugurated on 19 April and will be open for visitors until 3 May.

Daily life objects take centre stage in Saha’s artwork– those with which we have physical and psychological interactions, yet often overlook. “When at home, we rarely notice the objects we use daily. However, we develop a deep bond with these everyday objects, a fact we realise when we travel or dispose of them. For me, I’ve always felt that these objects speak to me and with each other,” Saha told The Statesman, adding, “Through my artwork, I want to honour these objects, giving voice to the non-living.”

The inaugural ceremony took place in the presence of eminent artist Hiran Mitra; Bonnya Bose, cultural entrepreneur and curator; Ayan Sen, eminent architect; and Reena Dewan, exhibition curator and director, B-CAF. To align with the theme, the inauguration took a unique turn. Instead of the traditional lamp-lighting ritual, guests were invited to pick an ordinary object placed before them – like a teapot, spoon or pen – and speak about its significance in their lives. The evocative exercise mirrored the central theme of Malay’s work.

Space serves as another key element in his artwork. “Urban spaces are changing rapidly. Earlier, every home had its unique spatial identity. Now, large complexes and apartments are replacing individual houses, making them look alike. This is resulting in isolation and monotony,” he notes. He further emphasises the subtle yet powerful relationship between objects and spaces: “I aim to depict the interrelationship between objects and spaces. Objects define a space. If we remove them, a room becomes unidentifiable. They hold memories and create emotional attachment.”

Dewan, who has followed Saha’s work for years, stated, “His canvases are full of action. Every time you look, you discover something new, making his work endlessly engaging.”

Rendered mainly in primary colours like red, yellow and blue, the exhibition features two-dimensional imagery as well as 3D installations, which are at once soothing and contemporary. He combines mixed media elements like acrylic, paper pulp, folded paper, paper cutting and collage, creating layered compositions rich with detail. “It feels like his shift from squares and rectangles to circular shapes and three-dimensional paper elements welcomes us to step into his space and see what he sees,” Dewan claimed.

Speaking on the artist’s sensitive handling of space, Mitra said, “Our culture was always about openness and exterior life; however, Western influence has led to a shift towards confined and artificial interiors. This transformation from community to isolation is reflected in his works.”

“Silent Narratives” is more than just an exhibition – it urges viewers to be participants rather than mere spectators. “I hope people will be able to relate to the ideas and emotions conveyed through each piece,” Saha concluded.