Miles with the Subconscious: A unique blend of complexities within the ordinary

The 8th solo exhibition of Sujata Kar Saha marks a turning point in her career. The exhibition titled “Miles with the Subconscious” sees a significant shift from her work on abstract landscapes to deeply introspective works on issues like womanhood, aspirations and the intricate web of human relationships within the conservative fabric of society. Hosted at the Jogen Chowdhury Centre for Arts (Charubasona), the exhibition highlights the evolution of Sujata Kar’s style and themes. The exhibition was inaugurated on 29 November 2024 and will continue till 14 December 2024.

Speaking on the transformation, Sujata said, “Most of my works were on landscapes that were inspired by my upbringing in Purulia. The rivers, mountains, fields and textures, the vibrant yellows and ochres, shaped my artistic language. However, after living in north Kolkata for over 25 years, I shifted my focus. Now, I feel compelled to dive into my experiences and observations of my surroundings.”

Sujata Kar Saha’s latest works are a mixture of various mediums, including watercolour, pen, pencil, photographs and collages. The exhibition primarily focuses on three main themes: womanhood, the disappearing architecture of north Kolkata and the lives and struggles of daily wage labourers. Reflecting on her themes, Sujata explained, “There are various things that I have experienced as a woman. Additionally, there are numerous struggles that a certain section of society has to face in their daily lives. Through my paintings, I’ve aimed to reflect these issues that are often overlooked.”

Her works on womanhood explore the concept of ‘bahurupi’ (polymorphous). This concept explains how women have to adjust and mould themselves with societal expectations, often at the cost of their inner selves. “Many a time, women have to suppress themselves to align with societal norms. They have to assume a role for the outer society, which ultimately leads to losing their true identities. These works focus on how women, like ‘bahurupi’, have to take different forms to adjust in society,” Sujata Kar Saha added. Her other work also focuses on how the aesthetically made architecture of Kolkata is disappearing and how huge skyscrapers are taking their place.

One of her notable pieces features a human spine supported by two legs, filled with repetitive pictures of a labourer sleeping on the streets. Sujata shared its inspiration: “The idea behind this piece comes from a classic film, Do Bigha Zamin, that showcases the life and struggles of a person who migrated to the city for work in order to protect his land. This piece symbolises the struggles, hard work and resilience of labourers. Their contributions to society are often ignored, and it’s a reminder to respect all forms of work.”

Eminent artists Jogen Chowdhury and Aditya Basak featured as the chief guests. Sharing his thoughts about Sujata’s work, Chowdhury said, “Sujata has successfully explored new dimensions. She created a unique genre, blending collage and colours. Her work carries depth and innovation.” Basak supported Chowdhury and added, “Her work is fluent and captivating. The way she had masterfully blended collage with the paintings, it feels like an intrinsic part of the piece.”

Speaking on naming the exhibition “Miles with the Subconscious”, Sujata affirmed, “The reason behind the title is that many of my works came from a subconscious mind after observing and experiencing things in daily life, while ‘miles’ denotes the time period.”

Through “Miles with the Subconscious”, Sujata Kar Saha invites viewers to appreciate the beauty of the ordinary while also delving into the complexities of life.



