Hollywood popstar Holly Riva calibrates Kolkata

Known for her unique dark pop style and musical influences from icons like Billie Eilish and Dove Cameron, Holly Riva, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter from Hollywood, bewitched Kolkata with a special performance on 8 November at a city store.

Her achievements include winning the prestigious USA John Lennon Songwriting Competition and being nominated for the Hollywood Independent Music Awards as the youngest attending nominee. Her music has also been featured on popular shows such as Home and Away and The Bachelor, as well as major networks.

In early November, Holly began her India and UK tour to launch her latest single. As part of this tour, she performed on 9 November at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha to honour The Hope Foundation’s 25 years of dedicated service to underprivileged children. Holly has been performing for the foundation’s children since she was eight years old and has developed a deep connection to Kolkata, which she fondly considers her second home.

Advertisement

Holly shared that her journey as an artist is deeply tied to her commitment to using music to inspire and uplift others. Her longstanding association with The Hope Foundation has grown over the years, making this performance especially meaningful. She expressed admiration for the foundation’s work in supporting street children and highlighted how performing for them brings her immense joy.

Holly, through her music, continues to spread a message of hope and unity across cultures, building bridges between her Hollywood roots and her deep bond with Kolkata.

SNS