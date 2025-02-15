Historic leap for young dancers: Madhya Pradesh Bal Nritya Mahotsav joins Khajuraho Nritya Mahotsav

The Khajuraho Nritya Mahotsav, one of India’s most prestigious classical dance festivals, is making history by introducing the Madhya Pradesh Bal Nritya Mahotsav, a dedicated platform for young dancers aged 10 to 16. Organised by the Madhya Pradesh Department of Culture with the support of the premier Natavari Kathak Nritya Academy, this groundbreaking initiative aims to provide young classical dancers with an opportunity to perform on an internationally recognised stage.

In an exclusive conversation, Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary, department of culture and tourism, shares the vision behind this initiative, its impact on India’s cultural landscape and the future of classical dance opportunities for young artists.

Q. The Madhya Pradesh culture department is renowned for hosting international-level events featuring top dancers. What inspired you to conceptualise a kids festival under the grand Khajuraho Dance Festival?

Madhya Pradesh is home to exceptionally talented young dancers who dedicate as much time and effort to their training as students from any other part of the country. However, most prestigious dance festivals primarily showcase established artists. Even when young dancers participate, they often do so as part of their gurus group performances, leaving very few independent opportunities for emerging talent.

To bridge this gap, we conceptualised the Madhya Pradesh Bal Nritya Mahotsav, a world-class platform that prepares young dancers for a professional career in the arts. This festival will allow them to perform on a grand stage, master stagecraft and engage with an audience—critical experiences for any performing artist. We believe this initiative will help shape young dancers into well-rounded artists, ready to represent India at national and international levels in the future.

Q. This initiative has received widespread praise, but some have raised concerns about restricting the age group to 10-16 years. How do you respond to these concerns?

We deeply appreciate the overwhelming support from the dance community. At the same time, we understand the concerns about performance quality due to the participants’ young age. To ensure excellence, we sought guidance from renowned dance legends, including Madhya Pradesh’s legendary Kathak Dancer Padma Shri Dr Puru Dadheech. They assured us that Madhya Pradesh has abundant young talent, and selecting 12 exceptional young performers from a large pool will not be a challenge.

Even though the announcement was made on short notice, we received nearly 100 applications within just two days, and we anticipate an even greater response before the deadline. This enthusiasm reassures us of the festival’s potential for success.

Q. Do you think the lack of opportunities for children in classical dance has contributed to the rising popularity of Western dance reality shows?

It’s true that opportunities for young dancers in classical dance are extremely limited. Classical dance forms require years of rigorous training before a dancer reaches a professional level. Traditionally, milestones like Rang Pravesh or Arangetram are achieved only after years of disciplined practice. At the same time, today’s children learn quickly and have access to digital platforms that keep them connected to their passion. In contrast, Western dance-based reality shows are more commercialised and receive greater visibility, making them attractive to young dancers.

However, every artist, regardless of age, yearns for a platform to showcase their talent. When opportunities in classical dance are scarce, young artists naturally turn to available alternatives. This makes it even more important to create credible, high-quality platforms for classical dancers to ensure they continue their journey in traditional art forms.

Q. What are your plans after the success of the Bal Nritya Mahotsav? Can we expect a Yuva Mahotsav or a nationwide festival for young artists in the future?

The Khajuraho Dance Festival is a pilgrimage for classical dancers. Providing young artists with an opportunity to perform here will inspire them and fuel their passion for the future. There is no better place than Khajuraho, a global hub for classical arts, to prepare our young dancers for greater challenges ahead. As for a Yuva Mahotsav, various youth-oriented programmes are already part of the festival. However, our focus with the Bal Nritya Mahotsav is to nurture young dancers by exposing them to an internationally acclaimed platform at an early stage in their artistic journey.

The 50-year legacy of the Khajuraho Dance Festival is a source of inspiration, and this new initiative will further enhance its stature by recognising and fostering the next generation of artists.

Q. Could you share details about the selection process for the MP Bal Nritya Mahotsav?

We have invited all young classical dancers from Madhya Pradesh to apply through our official website by submitting a video showcasing their talent.

The selection process follows two stages:

1. Preliminary screening: A dedicated panel of young, accomplished dancers from Madhya Pradesh will review all applications and shortlist promising candidates.

2. Final selection: A distinguished jury comprising senior and highly accomplished dancers will evaluate the shortlisted candidates and select 12 outstanding young dancers to perform at the festival.

By maintaining a rigorous selection process, we aim to uphold the highest standards of excellence in the Bal Nritya Mahotsav.

Final thoughts

With the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Bal Nritya Mahotsav, the department of culture and tourism has set a new benchmark for promoting young talent in classical dance. This initiative not only reshapes the landscape of arts festivals in India but also ensures that young artists receive world-class exposure at an early stage in their journey. As the Khajuraho Dance Festival continues to inspire generations, this new chapter will undoubtedly nurture the future torchbearers of India’s classical dance traditions.

The interviewer is a young dance scholar and impresario