Experiencing solitude with abstraction

A while back, an influential solo art exhibition, titled Solitude, executed by artist Atanu Bhattacharya, was held at the gallery of the Society of Contemporary Art and concluded on 12 July in Kolkata.

Artist Atanu Bhattacharya is a well-known artist for contemporary abstract painting. His new style of abstract art and innovative ways of applying colours and strokes made this exhibition super thoughtful. Atanu Bhattacharya studied printmaking in the visual arts department at Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. He has been working for 34 years and has participated in several national and international art exhibitions for thirty years. Atanu showcased 24 paintings in this show, all of which were painted in England. It was the first-ever and inspiring experience for him to draw outside of his city. He has been in Norwich for six months and used to paint daily there. He says, “I am always fond of solitude. The silence and quietness of the city helped and encouraged my paintings.”

Why did you choose the mode of abstraction in your paintings?

“I am a third-generation artist in my family. Having grown up in an art environment that helps me to uphold my passion in this field, which is comparatively easier than others, Yet, I had to do a lot of hard work and practice like any other fine arts student. I am immensely inspired by the stalwart artist Somnath Hore, especially his works like etching, lithographs, white on white (pulp prints) and paintings. Academically, being a student of graphic printmaking besides litho and etching, this non-figurative form has been my fascinating medium in painting. I always love belonging to the subconscious mind; whatever comes from that state, I just try to convey my feelings through canvas with lines, strokes and colours. Mind is the supreme abstract form in the world that I have been exploring through my works since my student life. Most of my paintings are spontaneous and beyond all conventions.”

Atanu Bhattacharya’s current exhibition was extremely appreciated by visitors and art lovers. He adds, “The new style of my paintings has been a star attraction of this show, and that has had a deep impact on art enthusiasts’ and lovers’ minds.”

What message do you want to convey to all the upcoming art practitioners?

Atanu Bhattacharya addresses, “All upcoming art practitioners must be strongly dedicated to their works. There is no shortcut to achieving goals and sharpening skills without intense hard work and plentiful practice for having the finest mastery in art.”

The writer is a freelance contributor