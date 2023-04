The Supreme court on Monday granted bail to Trinamool Congress leader Saket Suhas Gokhale accused in an alleged misappropriation of funds case.

Granting bail to Saket Gokhale, a bench of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath noted that a chargesheet has already been filed in the case.

Advocate appearing for Saket Gokhale informed the court that he has already spent more than three and a half months in jail. The bail plea was opposed by the Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju.