Madhya Pradesh: Two accused in Morena killings arrested

Two of the main accused in the killing of six members of a family in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh were arrested after a short encounter with the police.

According to police, the absconding accused, Ajeet Singh Tomar and Bhupendra Tomar, were arrested from the banks of Usaith ghat on the banks of the Chambal river where the encounter took place in the wee hours yesterday.

According to Morena SP Shailendra Singh Chauhan, the duo was carrying a reward of Rs 30,000 each on their heads. The official said the main accused Ajeet sustained a bullet injury in his leg in the firing the police resorted to in retaliation to the firing from the absconders on the police team that had surrounded them.

The police officials said a rifle, one live cartridge and two blank cartridges were seized from the accused.

Last Friday, six members of a family, including three women, were gunned down in broad daylight in the Lepa village of the Morena district. The two arrested persons are the accused in the killing along with six others of their family.