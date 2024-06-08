Hush no more: Breaking the silence around STIs

Silence is powerful only until you break it. Today, as the world triumphs over groundbreaking inventions in the realm of medicine, a grave epidemic seems to rear up its ugly head in a silent sneer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 2.5 million people lose their lives annually owing to global HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Such alarming numbers call for urgent action and a much-needed shift in our approach to sexual health.

While we all go about our lives thinking that it wouldn’t happen to us, STIs could practically happen to anyone regardless of age, gender, or sexual orientation. In a WHO report, approximately eight million adults aged 15-49 were infected with syphilis and over 500 million people were estimated to have contracted herpes simplex virus (HSV). More so, human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is related to 311,000 cervical cancer deaths each year.

Most of the STIs, though curable, often remain asymptomatic. This makes them a silent yet deadly challenge, as one can carry and transmit the infection without even knowing it. But regular tests and proper vaccination can help us take huge leaps in preventing severe health outcomes like infertility, cancer, pregnancy complications and a heightened risk of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Advertisement

The hardest challenge lies in breaking the silence and stigma around STIs. Many shy away from seeking the help they need due to social stigma and misconceptions about sexual health. Dr Chaitali Roy, a leading gynaecologist & obstetrician in Kolkata with more than 24 years of experience, says, “It is important that the patient feels free enough to open up. Their lack of awareness about the vital need for safe sex practices holds them back. I often find them too embarrassed to get tested or even talk about their symptoms”.

One patient who wishes to stay anonymous shares, “I was so scared and confused when I first noticed the symptoms. I could only read about my symptoms online. It took me a lot of time to gather the courage to see a doctor because I was embarrassed by what others might think”. If only we choose to speak about STIs more openly and without undue shame, people might be able to seek treatment sooner, just like they do for any other infection.

In order to create awareness, public health initiatives must invest their efforts towards education and open dialogue about safe sex practices. The silence needs to evaporate first. Conversations about sexual health within families, schools and communities can encourage individuals to make safer choices. Prevention is surely better than cure. Using condoms, getting vaccinated, and regular screenings can drastically reduce the risk of contracting STIs.

22-year-old Sucheta Halder mentions how she came to know about the HPV vaccine, “I thought it would be just another boring seminar at college. But that day, I learnt that taking the HPV vaccine can exponentially reduce the chance of cervical cancer. Surprisingly, it is also very easily accessible.”

While the conversations need to start, it is important that healthcare professionals are better trained to handle STI cases sensitively and maintain confidentiality, which will help the patients open up as they will feel safe and heard.

Government and health organisations, in a collaborative effort, can help solve the problem by investing in sexual education programs, improving healthcare infrastructure and promoting further research into prospective treatments.

As the tide of STIs takes over the globe, it can prove hazardous to be intimidated into silence. But by bringing up the topic first, each of us can contribute to the safety of our collective sexual health. As more and more voices pour in, the pervading silence that was once powerful will break apart and give way to a world where sexual health is no longer hushed away; instead, it is prioritised and protected.