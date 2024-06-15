From sci-fi to lab: The rise of living computers

The dread of robots replacing humans has long been a theme in science fiction and technical dystopias. However, in a recent shift in the scientific world, Swedish scientists have created the world’s first ‘living computer’ using human brain tissue. This breakthrough represents a dramatic shift in our computing paradigm, utilising biological systems’ extraordinary efficiency and complexity to overcome the constraints of traditional digital processors.

This innovative living computer is made up of 16 organoids, which are clusters of brain cells grown in a lab and communicate with one another in the same way that traditional computer chips do. These organoids transmit and receive information via their neurons, which act as circuits. What distinguishes this living machine is its incredible energy efficiency.

The human brain outperforms even the world’s most advanced computers, such as the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Frontier. The brain functions at the same speed, has 1,000 times more memory, and requires just 10 to 20 watts of power. In sharp contrast, the Frontier supercomputer consumes a whopping 21 megawatts—equivalent to 21 million watts. This striking disparity highlights biological computing’s potential to revolutionise the technology industry by providing a more sustainable and efficient alternative to our current technologies.

FinalSpark, a business that specialises in providing solutions utilising biological neural networks, drove the development of this living computer. Dr Fred Jordan, co-CEO of FinalSpark, emphasised the research’s originality, saying that this idea was only confined to the realm of science fiction before. The development of these organoids marks a big step forward in making science fiction a reality.

Organoids are tiny three-dimensional tissue cultures made up of stem cells that self-organise. These cultures can be programmed to mimic the complexity of an organ or to express certain traits, such as creating specific cell types. The organoids of FinalSpark’s mini-brains were grown from an estimated 10,000 live neurons, each measuring around 0.5mm in diameter. These organoids are trained with dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with reward and pleasure in the human brain. When the organoids complete tasks properly, they receive a stream of dopamine as a reward, which is supplied by light stimulation—a technique that mimics real brain activity. The mini-brains have eight electrodes that monitor activity within the organoids. Researchers can use these electrodes to control neural activity, thereby programming brain-like structures. This capability opens up new research and application opportunities, with the potential to alter sectors as diverse as artificial intelligence and neuroscience.

The implications of this research are profound. By leveraging the power of biological processes, one could create computing solutions that are not only more energy efficient but also capable of replicating the human brain’s incredible complexity. This could result in substantial advances in machine learning, data processing, and perhaps the creation of new types of artificial intelligence. As we approach a new era in computing, the creation of living machines prompts us to reconsider our relationship with technology. Rather than fearing a robot-dominated future, we could imagine a world in which biological and digital intelligence coexist, increasing our skills and addressing some of today’s most serious concerns. The living computer is more than simply a scientific marvel; it symbolises a paradigm shift in how we perceive and interact with machines, laying the way for a future in which the boundaries between biology and technology become increasingly blurred.