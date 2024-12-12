NRI entrepreneur announces Rs 100 cr investment in a robotic factory

Non-Resident Indian (NRI) entrepreneur, Dr Narayan Sharma has announced to set-up a new greenfield robotics manufacturing factory at the industrial region of Durgapur with an estimated investment of Rs 100 crores.

The Durgapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry has invited him and felicitated him on the occasion of the Durgapur Utsav, in which he has announced that his company Oms International will invest Rs 100 crore to manufacture robotics in a factory to be set up in Durgapur, in which about 150 robots will be manufactured every year.

He said that there is immense scope in the robotics and automation sector in future and to explore that opportunity he has planned to set up a robotics factory in Durgapur of West Burdwan district.

“Not only the factory will manufacture robots but will also generate local employment opportunities and will play a significant role in upgrading the socio-economic scenario of this region,” he added.

“This is great news for all of us before the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata that there will be foreign direct investment (FDI) in the robotic manufacturing sector in the state that too in the industrial zone of Durgapur. We thank USA based Dr Narayan Sharma for selecting Durgapur for his next investment destination in the country,” added Chandan Dutta, president of Durgapur Chamber of Commerce and industry.

Panchayat minister and MLA of Durgapur East Assembly seat, Pradip Majumdar welcoming this announcement, said that there will be no problem in getting land to set up industry in this industrial region.