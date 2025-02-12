The Italian quartet

It’s safe to say that India’s passionate love affair with Italian cuisine has been an abiding one over the past few decades. A close second to our devotion to Pan-Asian offerings—that range from Chinese and Thai to Japanese and the current rage of Korean—Italian cuisine has become a fond favourite among food enthusiasts across the country. With its diverse range of flavours, fresh ingredients, and unique, yet relatable and palatable preparations, it has successfully catered to the evolving tastes of the Indian palate.

Today, cities across India boast a wide array of Italian dining options, from casual pizzerias to fine-dining establishments. The rise of global food culture, along with India’s increasing interest in international cuisines, has made Italian food a rather obvious choice, offering much more than just the ubiquitous pasta to pizza to a growing number of discerning diners.

To that end, here’s our selection of the finest Italian restaurants across India that will evoke a hyperbolic “Mamma Mia!” from your very bite of their offerings…

Paper Moon at Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa

This is the kind of restaurant where immersing yourself in the artistry of Italian cuisine is imperative. Paper Moon in Goa’s Candolim area is where you will discover a symphony of flavours that are the epitome of elegance, as is this beautifully laid-out restaurant. An all-white, minimalist haven that brings the soul of Italy to your table. The current ‘Winter Menu’ draws inspiration from Italy’s lush seasonal produce, offering a medley of robust, slow-cooked flavours, earthy root vegetables and indulgent ingredients that bring warmth and comfort to each dish. Expect rich and velvety soups, hand-crafted pastas with hearty sauces, succulent braised meats and decadent desserts infused with winter spices. The team here has paired these offerings with seasonal accents, such as winter truffle in sformato di asparagi with wild porcini mushrooms ai funghi porcini e parmigiano reggiano 24 mesi, black garlic baveta aglio nero, acciughe, and olio extravergine di oliva pugliese—tagliolini with black garlic, anchovies, and extra virgin olive oil from Apulia. Locally inspired fresh Goan seafood like tiger prawns in ravioli or the pan-seared sea bass in spigola, borlotti beans soup, and herbs like rosemary and marjoram that perfectly complement the signature dishes are served here with love.

Napoli by Shatranj, Mumbai

This truly charming Italian restaurant, perched above a leafy lane in Mumbai’s Union Park area of Khar, is enjoying a second lease of life. Transformed as Napoli by Shatranj from its earlier avatar of Shatranj Napoli, it offers an authentic and immersive dining experience. Located in the heart of the city, Napoli brings the flavours of Italy to the desi palate with a range of exquisite pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and traditional Italian delicacies like the sublime fried calamari in a black squid ink sauce, the il colore tagliatelle, and innovative new dishes like the beetroot burrata and the divine chocolate-orange gelato for afters. The warm ambiance and attentive service enhance the meal, making it an ideal destination for casual dining or special occasions. With an emphasis on fresh ingredients and traditional recipes, Napoli by Shatranj combines quality and taste, ensuring guests enjoy a memorable Italian culinary journey with every meal.

Italia at The Park Hotel Bangalore, Bengaluru

Ever since it launched way back in 2002, Italia has been a cornerstone of authentic Italian cuisine in Bengaluru and one of the city’s most cherished dining destinations. However, further enhancing its prowess is its recent reinvention as India’s first cicchetti bar, inspired by the vibrant and dynamic spirit of Venice. Born out of the Venetian tradition of not drinking on an empty stomach, cicchetti was created as small plates of food to accompany wine. Simple morsels like boiled octopus or hard-boiled eggs with anchovies were the initial offerings, served in bàcari, or bars, that evolved to celebrate the joy of good food. In Rialto, Venice’s bustling trading hub, merchants would grab cicchetti and ombra (a glass of wine) to get through their busy days. This centuries-old tradition has been reimagined at Italia, where you can experience the authentic flavours and spirit of Venice. From humble beginnings to a beloved culinary staple, cicchetti (and much more!) is now ready to be savoured at Italia, where the name says it all!

Prego at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Hyderabad

Housed next to the calm and tranquillity of the hotel’s poolside area, this fine dining Italian restaurant at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace offers an authentic Italian dining experience in a contemporary setting that has bursts of red in an otherwise dark backdrop. Known for its rustic charm and warm ambiance, Prego (which means “you’re welcome” in Italian) serves a variety of classic Italian dishes made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Signature dishes include wood-fired pizzas, handcrafted pasta, and delectable risotto, all prepared with traditional techniques and modern flair. The extensive wine list complements the flavourful menu, offering a selection of fine Italian wines like the must-have bubbly Prosecco, a full-bodied Barolo, or a refreshing Chianti. Whether here for a casual meal or a special occasion, Prego delivers a memorable culinary experience that will transport you straight to Italy on a one-way ticket of deliciousness.

The writer is an independent food, travel and luxury writer