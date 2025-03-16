Sharjah shines!

The bright, almost neon red camel lithely trots past the mountain’s hairpin bends and undulations. The mountain itself seems to be ablaze in a hundred different shades of orange that offset the inky blue of the night sky brilliantly. Shapes shift in the blink of an eye. I suddenly notice that the camel has now morphed into a falcon that soars upward. Suddenly bursting into a zillion silver stars that evaporate just as quickly as they appear. As I see this unfold before my bewildered eyes, I need to constantly remind myself that this is not a fevered, kaleidoscopic dream. It’s reality…

Making light of it

I’m here in Sharjah in early February for the 2025 edition of the Sharjah Light Festival. And the montage I’m attempting to make sense of is taking place as part of the festival. Projected by a multitude of laser lights and enhanced by sound effects onto the mountains, these form the backdrop of the majestic Al Rafisah Dam and reservoir. A calming place where my friends and I have just enjoyed a spot of sunset kayaking and boating. All this, near the region of Khorfakkan along Sharjah’s dramatic East Coast.

To put things into context, The Sharjah Light Festival 2025 is a mesmerising celebration of art, technology, and light. Held annually, the festival transforms the city and the surrounding region’s iconic landmarks, including mosques, museums, and cultural centres, into stunning canvases of light and projection mapping.

Surprises galore

But I soon realise that there’s so much more that one of the seven emirates (and the only one that borders all other six!) that make up the UAE, has to offer.

Take for example Mleiha. Located in the eastern region of Sharjah, this place is a captivating archaeological site that offers a glimpse into the ancient history of the UAE. Known for its rich cultural heritage, Mleiha features remnants from the prehistoric, Roman, and Islamic periods. Visitors can explore the area’s archaeological wonders, including tombs, fossils, and ancient forts. The Mleiha Archaeological Centre that we visit, provides insightful exhibitions and guided tours, showcasing the region’s role as a key trade hub. Surrounded by desert landscapes, Mleiha is also a destination for outdoor activities like desert safaris, stargazing, and camping, blending history, nature, and adventure for an unforgettable experience.

Speaking of the great outdoors, another place we are in total love with is the ‘East Africa in the Middle East’ Sharjah Safari. This premier wildlife destination located in the heart of the UAE, offers an immersive experience into the African savanna and its diverse ecosystems. Spread across eight square kilometres, it features over 120 species of animals, including lions, giraffes, zebras, and rhinos. Visitors can explore the safari through guided tours that take them through lush landscapes, wetlands, and grasslands, simulating the natural habitats of these creatures.

City sleek

Back in Sharjah City, getting an eyeful of the monuments like the Grand Mosque, the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park and the expansive Al Majaz waterfront (offering stunning views of the Khalid Lagoon) all lit up for the festival, we also take full advantage of the cool days and chilly nights by checking out the other attractions of what we were beginning to call the ‘Emirate of Culture’.

And what better place than a wander through the Sharjah Heritage Area to begin! Offering a fascinating glimpse into the emirate’s past, this area is home to a series of beautifully preserved traditional houses and souks, giving visitors a sense of what life was like before the rapid modernisation of the UAE. Key highlights include the Sharjah Heritage Museum, the Al Midfa House, and the traditional Souq Al Arsah, where you can browse handmade crafts, textiles, and jewellery. The Heritage Area is a charming mix of culture and history, perfect for those who want to see a more authentic side of the UAE.

Similarly poised is the Sharjah Art Foundation. The foundation hosts contemporary art exhibitions, performances, and film screenings. The exhibitions often focus on regional artists, providing a platform for both emerging and established talents. Art lovers will find this institution a must-visit for its ever-evolving collection and its contribution to the UAE’s vibrant art scene. Here, we are amazed by something called the Rain Room that’s part of the Art Foundation.

What this is, is an immersive art installation that offers a unique experience of walking through a downpour without getting wet. Created by Random International, this interactive exhibit uses cutting-edge technology to control the rain, making it stop in the areas where visitors move, creating the illusion of being in a rainstorm while staying dry. The installation invites exploration of the relationship between the individual and nature, offering a meditative, sensory experience.

F(unlimited)!!

But as I soon realised over my four days in Sharjah, there’s also a lighter side to the emirate. Take for example Al Noor Island which offers a fun escape—especially for the kids—right in the heart of Sharjah. A short boat ride from the mainland, the island is a lush, green oasis featuring contemporary art installations, a butterfly house, and a variety of indigenous plants. Perfect for nature lovers, it’s a great place to relax, have a picnic, or enjoy a leisurely walk among art sculptures and scenic views of the waterfront.

Another place is the aforementioned Al Majaz Waterfront. Along with a variety of dining and leisure options, families can enjoy strolling along the promenade, visiting the water fountains, or renting a pedal boat. One of the standout features of this area is the Sharjah Fountain, which boasts a spectacular light and music show every evening throughout the year (and not just during the Sharjah Light Festival). The waterfront is perfect for an evening out, combining scenic views with a relaxed atmosphere.

Another place that is a hit with families is Al Qasba. This cultural and entertainment hub offers an eclectic mix of activities. The most notable attraction is the Eye of the Emirates, a giant Ferris wheel that offers panoramic views of Sharjah’s skyline and the nearby city of Dubai.

Sharjah, I can easily conclude, is a city that beautifully blends history, culture, and natural beauty. From exploring Islamic art and heritage to enjoying the serenity of its dunes and archaeological sites, there’s something for every type of traveller. Whether you’re interested in history, art, or just enjoying the outdoors, Sharjah offers an enriching and diverse experience you’ll remember for a while. Just ask me…

The writer is an independent food, travel and luxury writer