Rishi Bankim Chandra College — Located at the forefront of intellectual excellence

Rishi Bankim Chandra brings a separate reverence to the minds of Indians. The words ‘Vande Mataram’ penned by Rishi Bankim Chandra worked as a seed mantra for every Indian aspiring for freedom in the colonial period. He is further described as the ‘Emperor of Literature’ for his immortal creations. Rishi Bankim Chandra was born in Kanthalpara, the twenty-fourth pargana of the North 24 Parganas district.

Rishi Bankim Chandra College is established in his name in Kanthalpara, Naihati. In the realm of education and culture, this college holds a special place. Besides Rishi Bankim Chandra, the area has produced eminent figures like Pandit Haraprasad Shastri, distinguished litterateur Samaresh Basu, and acclaimed singer Shyamal Mitra. Vatta Pally, or Vattpara’s Panditkul of Naihati, was a renowned learning centre in the 19th century. The name of Pandit Jeev Jyoti Tirtha is still revered in the ‘pandit mahal’ (academic arena). Certain educationalists and freedom fighters in this area felt the need to establish a college for the newly liberated country. The college was established as the fruit of their dream. The pioneer of these visionaries was educationist Anang Mohan Bhattacharya. The college’s first steering committee convened on 2 November 1947, resolving to name this new seat of learning after Rishi Bankim. With the seal of approval, the college was named Rishi Bankim Chandra College. The college held its inaugural assembly on 15 January 1948, at Naihati Mahendra High School. Since then, 15 January has been observed as college foundation day. In June 1948, the college moved to its current location. It was established on nearly four acres (eleven bighas) of land. Currently, the college proudly houses two buildings on 1.3 acres of land. Around the main courtyard, the college’s sports grounds, adorned with fences, cover an area of 3.5 acres. Another two-storey building has been erected by the college, known as the Haraprasad Shastri Building (Rishi Bankim Chandra College Annex Building). At the college’s main courtyard, a three-storey Students’ Amenities Block is notable, highlighted by the Dinesh Majumdar Building. The students’ canteen is on the ground floor, the students’ union room is on the second floor and a seminar room is on the third floor. On the top floor of the Diamond Jubilee Block is a language lab, where the college’s five language departments provide modern teaching methods. The college also houses the Kamalakanta Auditorium, a temperature-controlled auditorium named after the immortal creation of Kamalakanta Chakravarti. It serves as the venue for various events at the college.

The college was the first and only higher education centre in the vast areas of North 24 Parganas. Not only that, but it was also influential in some parts of the Nadia and Hooghly districts. Upon its establishment, the college was under the University of Calcutta. Since 2008, it has operated under West Bengal State University. Over its seventy-seven years, from 1947 to 2024, this institution has left an indelible mark in the educational field. Many eminent professors were associated with this college; professor Saroj Bandyopadhyay of the Bengali department was one of them. Saroj Bandyopadhyay’s seminal work “Kalantar of Bengali Novel” continues to be highly regarded in Bengali literature. The college has benefited significantly in terms of student numbers for a long time. Later on, to ensure substantial educational services and efficient management, Rishi Bankim Chandra College was divided into three separate colleges.

Presently, there are three fully autonomous colleges named Rishi Bankim Chandra College for Women for the morning slot, Rishi Bankim Chandra College for the day slot, and Rishi Bankim Chandra Evening College for the evening slot. The students of these colleges have excelled in various fields. Tapati Mondal, champion of the Asian football team, former minister Bidyut Gangopadhyay, Alok Chattopadhyay (later became the President of Rishi Bankim Chandra Evening College), minister Parth Bhaumik, and president of Bangya Sahitya Parishad Dr Ratan Kumar Nandi are all alumni of the college.

Currently, the college offers undergraduate degrees in arts, science, and commerce with a total of 22 subjects and postgraduate studies in English and zoology. There is a special provision for smart classrooms in the college. The laboratories of the science department are quite advanced, and efforts are ongoing to modernise them further. Researchers from universities also come here to conduct examinations and evaluations as needed.

The central library houses over 50,000 books, many of which are rare. Additionally, there are e-resources in the library that benefit both teachers and students alike. There is a separate reading room arrangement for students and teachers in the library to ensure no one faces any difficulty in their studies. Apart from the central library, each department has a remarkable collection of books, and students can also receive necessary assistance from there when needed.

Dr Gautam Kumar Ghosh, the college principal, mentioned that currently there are nearly three thousand students in the college. 98 teaching and 49 non-teaching staff manage the various activities of the college. Faculty members are actively involved in research and writing articles and books. Their research articles are regularly published in various UGC-approved journals. Teachers in the physics and botany departments are also conducting research. All departments of the college organise various events throughout the year. The college promotes seminars, student seminars, faculty induction programmes, workshops, etc. In addition to the curriculum, add-on courses are also offered to students to enhance higher education and develop professional skills in various disciplines. Nearly two decades ago, under the auspices of UGC, “Pratistha: The Career Hub” was established, where computer training and consultation on various professional subjects are provided to students.

The principal of the college further explained that students from different departments who got the highest marks in their respective subjects in the university exams are awarded by the college with Rishi Bankim Chandra Medha Purashkar. Additionally, various memorabilia awards and student council-initiated awards are also distributed in this regard. Every year, an award ceremony is held on the college foundation day under the supervision of the college’s award subcommittee. The vice chancellor of West Bengal State University and other dignitaries graced the programme.

In both units of the National Service Scheme (NSS), various social service activities are conducted throughout the year, including special camps, such as blood donation camps, health check-up camps, etc., in the college’s affiliated areas. The activities of the NCC unit are notable; both boys and girls are enrolled in this program. Along with high proficiency in NCC, they engage in various social service activities throughout the year. They participate in the Republic Day parade organised by the NCC, which is very attractive.

Under the coordination of the college’s internal complaints cell and grievance redressal cell, various aspects of relevant complaints are monitored, and necessary arrangements are made. The SC/ST/OBC and minority cell address issues related to different classes and minority groups. The anti-ragging squad ensures that no one falls prey to any form of ragging. Adequate arrangements are in place through the internal helpline. The women’s cell of the college has installed sanitary napkin vending machines for female students. Under the management of the sports subcommittee, students have participated in various sports organised by the university, as well as other district and state-level sports, demonstrating their capabilities.

Under the initiative of the cultural committee, various cultural events are held throughout the year, including the celebration of various national and international commemorative days. Noteworthy among them are Constitution Day of India, International Mother Language Day, Women’s Day and Environment Day. Under the management of the teachers’ association, the college annually organises a pre-Puja gathering before the Durga Puja holiday, where college teachers and their families enthusiastically participate. Many former and retired teachers also actively participate in this event.

Dr Saurav Majumdar, the IQAC coordinator of the college, stated that the college has been accredited and approved by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for proper evaluation. The college has signed MoUs with other colleges and various accredited institutions, making faculty and student exchanges easier. This year, the college is preparing extensively for the third-cycle NAAC accreditation. All this work is progressing with everyone’s sincere cooperation. He further mentioned that the college’s alumni organisation, ‘Praktonika’, has been actively supporting the college in various ways, including various social work programmes throughout the year. Before the accreditation of two cycles, the college had enhanced various infrastructures, including the library, with grants from UGC and RUSA. He expressed hope that, in the future, the college will gain more respect in the higher education sector.