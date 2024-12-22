Resuscitating Calcutta’s soul: The Place 1860-by Namring delights ‘cha’ lovers

As the winter sets in firmly in Calcutta and the temperature drops, apart from taking out the colourful sweaters and winter wear from the ‘almirah’, the only thing that can keep the soul of Calcuttans warm is a cup of freshly brewed tea. A city steeped in cultural, literary and historical legacy, tea has been a part and parcel of life for the locals here since the advent of the East India Company. Whether it’s enjoying a cup of tea right after waking up while enjoying the front pages of the paper and soaking in the warmth of the sunrays, having a heated political debate at the ‘parar cha er dokan’ or being served a cup of tea in delicate chinaware the moment you step into your relatives’ home, tea has always been in a love affair with the people of Calcutta and beyond.

Ask a Bengali how they love their tea, and you will get to hear diverse but extremely detailed and specific instructions on how tea should be made based on the type of leaves; steep it for a short time, and you will get a diluted version; steep it for too long, and the tea would come out bitter and strong. However, the traditional art and rhythm of tea culture are slowly declining among the younger generation due to fast-paced lifestyles, incorporating Western practices (a cup of Americano or flat white perhaps?), and the perception that tea is ‘old fashioned’.

While tea rooms are still strong players in Calcutta, with people flocking there to enjoy the finest of Darjeeling tea, a new addition named The Place 1860-by Namring is here to elevate the city’s love for this decoction. Covering an area of 2,500 sqft, Namring, one of India’s finest single estate tea brands in Darjeeling, has opened its first tea eatery that is set to create a delightful fusion of exceptional teas and gourmet dishes, elevating the tea experience in an elegant and inviting setting that embodies the cosiness of an English tea room.

Talking to The Statesman, Soumyajyoti Saha, director of The Place 1860-by Namring, said, “The Place 1860 is a tribute to my family’s deep-rooted legacy in tea cultivation. We aim to create a community of young tea enthusiasts who will spread the word about the joys of tea. Though coffee is a fashion (not a choice) nowadays, the caffeine content in coffee is much higher than that of tea, which the younger generation is not aware of. We are absolutely confident that the young generation will love our tea and will understand the health benefits of exquisite teas.”

When at the tea eatery, one must try the exquisite selection of tea that captures the picturesque mountains of Darjeeling so that even though you are sitting at the heart of Calcutta, the authentic tea and food experience would help you feel the warmth and beauty of the ‘pahar’ as if you are right there.

To complement the exquisite selection of tea, the chef had designed a delightful Asian-Continental menu that presents an exquisite fusion of flavours, intended to create the perfect pairing for each tea. Chatting with The Statesman, Chef Benjamin Gomes shared how the menu has also been influenced by his journeys around the world: “When here, you must try the exquisite teas, and for the food, asparagus mushroom crepes and olive-crusted bhetki fillet are must-haves.”

“Pair Darjeeling First Flush with delicate finger sandwiches, scones, and sweet pastries; Darjeeling Second Flush with chicken puff and corn spinach puff; green tea with Japanese-inspired snacks like sushi and tempura,” added Soumyajyoti Saha.

When at The Place 1860-by Namring, one must not miss out on their dainty white tea collection ranging from Silver Needle to White Peony, helping you indulge in a high tea affair.

They have also come up with a Christmas and New Year hearty feast capturing the spirit of the festivities. Make sure to try traditional oven-roasted butterball turkey, chicken medallion, shepherd’s pie, and plum pudding with brandy sauce, pairing it with delicate teas like Jasmine Ring Jade, Oolong Orange, Darjeeling First Flush and much more.

Name: The Place 1860-by Namring

Where: 256, Purna Das Road, Near Dakatia Kali Bari, Hindustan Park, Kolkata 700029

Must try: Exquisite selection of Namring tea, asparagus mushroom crepes, olive-crusted bhetki fillet, mozzarella and tomato sandwich

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,000 plus taxes

Timing: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Photographs by MOUL MONDAL