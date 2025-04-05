North Goa’s ‘A’ listers!

Imbued with an infectious vibe, North Goa is slowly becoming home to some of the most exciting and diverse dining experiences in India. To that end, I’ve curated a list of three brand-new spaces that offer something for every type of traveller. From the laid-back charm of Aldona to the vibrant energy of Assagao and Anjuna, these places are redefining the Goan F&B scene.

Whether you’re in the mood for exquisite Goan heritage, innovative craft beer, or a unique cultural hub, these spots promise to elevate your next visit to North Goa. Let me take you through three must-visit eateries, cafes, and breweries that perfectly capture the spirit of the region. I promise to give you an ‘A Plus’ experience…

At Assagao

Sarava by Café Delhi Heights

Sarava, the latest creation from Café Delhi Heights, offers a vibrant Goan experience right in the heart of Assagao. Located in a beautifully restored century-old Portuguese villa, this unique destination blends rich heritage, exceptional culinary artistry, and a lively atmosphere. With six distinct spaces, each offering its own charm, Sarava lets you discover your ideal vibe. Whether you’re relaxing at the serene Maria’s Café, sharing special moments at The Nest, or enjoying live music at The Courtyard, every visit promises to be unforgettable.

The menu is an exciting adventure of bold flavours, featuring standout dishes like Smoky Fish Tikka, Kerala Tawa Fry Fish, and the inventive World of Mushroom. To enhance the experience, on offer is an imaginative cocktail selection, with creations like the jackfruit negroni—a fusion of gin, rum, and jackfruit-curry leaf cordial—and the smoke break, a bourbon-forward delight. For those who prefer non-alcoholic options, the plum passionated mocktail and artisanal Chikmagalur coffee brews are indulgent alternatives.

Sarava is more than just a place to eat; it’s a destination where culture, comfort, and creativity come together to showcase the true essence of Goa.

And Anjuna

Ministry of Beer

Recently, the Ministry of Beer (MOB) burst onto the scene in Anjuna, bringing together craft beer, exceptional cuisine, and vibrant energy. This dynamic microbrewery redefines the beer experience within a high-energy space that combines industrial-chic design with Goa’s relaxed coastal vibe.

Spanning three levels, MOB Goa offers something for every mood. The ground floor features a cosy microbrewery and bar, perfect for casual meetups. The first floor amps up the energy with a DJ setup and high-energy beats, transforming it into the ultimate party zone. The open-roof terrace is the highlight, offering a one-of-a-kind experience with handcrafted beers under the stars, ocean breezes, and infectious rhythms.

The menu is designed to complement MOB’s craft beer selection, featuring innovative flavours (like the yummy coffee stout) and creative pairings for both relaxed sipping and full-throttle celebrations. Whether you come for the beer, the beats, or the bites, MOB Goa guarantees an experience you’ll remember.

And Aldona

The Project Café A multi-purpose space, The Project Café is where art, design, culture, and food come together in perfect harmony. Starting in Ahmedabad and now extending to Goa, this unique space blurs the lines between café, gallery, and cultural hub, creating an immersive experience for all. Every detail—from the interiors to the menu—is thoughtfully curated, ensuring that it’s as much about aesthetics as it is about hospitality. The all-vegetarian culinary offerings here strike a perfect balance between comfort and creativity, turning each dish into an experience. Whether you’re indulging in familiar tastes or exploring something new, we promise you’ll enjoy soulful dining in a setting that feels like an ever-changing art installation. Beyond the food, The Project Café offers curated stays that celebrate both heritage and modern design. The rooms are filled with handpicked furnishings, expressive interiors, and immersive art, each telling its own story. The people behind this project have created a space where retail and experience merge, so guests can take home the unique furniture, décor, and design pieces that shape the space. An ever-evolving creative hub, The Project Café is alive with activity, from art exhibitions and live music to cultural workshops and pop-up dining experiences. With over a thousand collaborators across diverse fields, it’s a place where creativity, artistry, and community come together. The writer is an independent food, travel and luxury writer