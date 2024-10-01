Laxmi Panda: An unsung hero rediscovered

Dominance curtails freedom, the basic need for human existence and hence must be eradicated. Over the ages, people have fought relentlessly to end oppression, and have even secured legal rights for the marginalised. But our struggle for justice does not end there. History has thus demonstrated that no fight or sacrifice made in the name of justice and truth is in vain.

Yet we should keep in mind that the progress we have made so far, the ability to seek justice in courts for various crimes, is a testament to the tireless efforts of protagonists of the past who paved the way for us. Their tireless commitment has brought us to an environment, where we can collectively demand justice.

Keeping up with the introduction, we dive into the life of the late Laxmi Panda, a lesser-known Indian revolutionary who also served as a child spy for Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army (INA) at just the age of 14.

“When asked about her duties in the INA, she initially spoke of housekeeping and kitchen tasks before revealing, ‘We would catch frogs and enter British camps to sell frog meat to the officers. We would then collect information from the camps and pass it on to the INA.’ She was a spy! But she recounted it casually, beaming with pride when she revealed that she was never caught, ‘There is no bravery in getting caught and going to jail. A smart soldier never gets caught by the enemy,’ she said. True to her belief, she was never caught by the British and managed to evade arrest when confronted,” says Savie Karnel in her book, Laxmi Panda.

Savie Karnel, the author of the children’s book, The Nameless God, recounts the tale of Laxmi Panda, a forgotten hero. Laxmi, who was born in Burma to Indian revolutionary parents who worked as railroad workers, tragically, lost her parents at the tender age of 14 at the bomb attacks in Burma during the Second World War. Hence, fuelled by the need to avenge the death of her parents for her distant homeland, India, she therefore joined the Rani Jhansi Regiment of the INA under the guidance of Netaji.

Savie Karnel, the then journalist, chronicles the life journey of Laxmi, encompassing both triumph and adversity, starting from her time as INA’s soldier and spy in her youth to becoming a poverty-stricken maid in her late seventies, blatantly unrecognised of her vital contribution for independent India.

Hence, after years of ceaseless efforts and countless battles for the survival of both the nation and herself, her determination paid off. Laxmi was invited to New Delhi and honoured by the then President of India Pratibha Patil with Rashtriya Swatantrata Sainik Samman. Sadly, her joy was short-lived as she passed away two weeks after receiving this honour.

The Statesman interviewed Savie Karnel, who skillfully wove a fictionalised account of Laxmi’s adventures as a child spy alongside reading up on documented incidents and facts, in her book, Laxmi Panda.

What motivated you to dedicate an entire book to depicting her journey?

I first spoke to Laxmi Panda in 2008, when I was a journalist in Bangalore. Her first words were ‘Jai Hind,’ uttered with so much devotion and gusto that I got goosebumps and I instantly straightened my back.

Life had been unfair to her. I felt she led an incredible life, especially in the Rani of Jhansi Regiment. She spoke of her adventures with pride. Laxmi is one of the many unsung and unknown heroes. I strongly feel that our children need to hear her story. The research involved reading literature about the era, the Second World War, the INA and Rani of Jhansi Regiment. Laxmi Panda’s grandson, Probin Raj Patro, gave me an insight into the recollections of Laxmi. Researcher and historian Anil Dhir, who is also the convenor of Intach, Bhubaneswar Chapter, had documented Laxmi’s journey with proof and helped her prove her claims to seek the freedom fighter’s pension. He had also looked after her in her last days. It was generous of him to share his articles and video clips of Laxmi’s interviews with me. Yet, when it came to weaving all the information into a seamless story, there were gaps. I then used fiction to re-create Laxmi’s journey.

In reading her story we found that there were quite major moments of abandonment and detachment, like at first when her parents died, followed by her brother and lastly, by the ceasing of INA. How did she still cope with and have the same love and patriotism for the nation, not only that, how did she still have the determination in her old age to work as a house help while staying unrecognised?

When I spoke to Laxmi Panda, she was in her late 70s. At that time, her problems were subsistence. Her wounds of losing her parents had perhaps healed and she had moved on with joining the INA and later marrying a fellow INA soldier, Khageswar Panda. She seemed to be waiting for her younger brother, Nakul. She believed he was alive, and hoped he would find her and visit her. She shared a special bond with her brother and kept waiting for him.

She had proven that she was a strong person. As a young girl, she fought hunger, survived the war, found her way through the jungles of Burma and proved her mettle. I think she always remained the same brave person. Even when she was living in penury, and spoke to me with pride and grit. When she joined the INA, I don’t think she sought any kind of recognition. At first, the INA helped her survive the war. She found a family among her compatriots and found a purpose to march forward. Her love for her motherland fuelled her desire to free India and gave her the courage to face all dangers. I don’t think she ever expected recognition. Her service to the nation was selfless. In her old age, when she was living in abject poverty, a well-wisher encouraged her to apply for the freedom fighter’s pension and nudged her to tell her story. It is admirable that she didn’t give up and continued to work for a living. Even in such conditions, she recalled her time in the INA with pride and her patriotism didn’t falter.

What was it like to be a ‘child spy’?

When Laxmi Panda told me that she used to infiltrate British camps on the pretext of selling frogs, I sensed pride and excitement in her voice. Perhaps, when she looked back at the time after over 60 years, she remembered the time fondly. While she was leading the life of a child spy, she might have enjoyed the thrill, and may also have feared. As a 14-year-old, she must have found it adventurous. It was a different time. Her circumstances were different. After losing her parents in the bombing in Burma, joining the INA gave her a sense of security and purpose.

What is the definition of ‘sacrifice’ for the nation? For freedom fighters, is ‘sacrifice’ just facing corporal and legal punishments for justice against crimes or is it more than that?

There is no single definition of ‘sacrifice for our nation.’ Sacrifices can be in many different forms. In the case of Laxmi Panda and other soldiers of the Rani of Jhansi regiment, they all defied social norms and challenged patriarchy. They might have had to face several challenges, including opposition from their families. Yet, they stood their ground and went ahead to join a male bastion. They raised eyebrows, people doubted their capabilities, yet they didn’t deter from their path, and marched ahead to free their motherland. They were ready to lay down their lives for India’s freedom. These women set out to make a mark in a male bastion with the World War raging on. They were truly remarkable, and their sacrifices are noteworthy.

Can you narrate any emotionally impactful moments from her story?

In one of her interviews, she recalled an incident during the INA’s retreat. The soldier had no food supplies and survived on boiled leaves. They trekked through the jungles of Burma and Thailand while hiding from the Allied forces. She said that one night, she fumbled in the dark for something to be used as a pillow and rolled what she thought was a round rock. At sunrise, she discovered she had been sleeping on a severed head. After hearing this, I kept wondering what impact this incident might have had on a 14-year-old? I further pondered on what impact wars and violence have on children. Even today, there are thousands of children living in violence-hit regions and war-torn countries. They may be witnessing similar things. They too might be losing their families and childhood like Laxmi did. I wonder if it is worth it.