Kashi Labh Mukti Bhawan: Gateway to moksha

Ever thought about life after death? Let’s take a deep look at the process of moksha. Moksha is nothing but a basic concept in Hindu philosophy. It defines the main goal of human existence: liberation from the birth cycle, death and rebirth, also known as samsara. This particular state helps people to get united with the divine and go beyond the limitations of the physical world. When one gets moksha, it brings their suffering to the last point, and they realise the true nature one can ever opt for.

Kashi Labh Mukti Bhavan, located in Varanasi, has come up with a peaceful environment for the physically ill. This place allows them to look back at their either dull or happening life and prepare for their final journey towards moksha. A minimum amount of 20 rupees is charged, and the families take care of their beloved while they are willing to achieve moksha. The Bhavan operates on the belief that dying in Varanasi near the Ganges River helps them achieve spiritual liberation. This is a sought-after destination where every person wishes to die so that they are set free from the permanent cycle of rebirth.

It is believed that Lord Shiva comes to the Manikarnika Ghat and chants Tarak Mantra into the ears of the passed one. The Bhavan offers basic facilities like accommodation, food and spiritual guidance. This helps the residents to focus on their spiritual practices without any disturbances. Several priests and spiritual leaders play a vital role in making the environment peaceful. Moreover, they have rituals and prayers, which are believed to be of utmost importance while achieving moksha.

Knowing about moksha includes connecting to karma and dharma, which also means that they are actions and deeds that can easily influence future experiences and situations. By following dharma and doing good karma, it is believed that people can get on their spiritual paths and get freedom from the cycle of rebirth. Moksha is a guiding element for proper living and spiritual development. It helps people to get knowledge, practice self-discipline and cultivate compassion. Achieving moksha is termed as the best fulfillment of human potential and offers a basic sense of peace and ultimate freedom.

Getting into meditation, studying sacred texts and taking advice from mentors are vital steps on the path. The path towards moksha is considered to be unique and deeply personal. One can easily get a profound connection to the divine and get the freedom they have always wished to have in their life. As our forefathers said, the body is temporary, but the soul is permanent.

Varanasi is one of the oldest cities in the world. It is considered to be a hub of spirituality and culture. The Ganges River flowing through the heart of the city is proof of the spiritual energy that the place holds. The city’s offering revolves around the term moksha, or the freedom from the cycle of birth and rebirth.

As per the manager of the Bhawan Kalikant Dubey, the place follows the below-mentioned ways to help in the process of moksha:

Jnana Yoga focuses on wisdom and knowing about oneself and the universe.

Bhakti Yoga promotes love and devotion toward God. This results in spiritual fulfillment and moksha.

Karma Yoga for selfless service, detachment and humility.

People can choose the path based on their inclinations and situations.

The experience at Kashi Labh Mukti Bhawan can make your journey more peaceful when you are heading towards spiritual growth. These were the words of the Bhawan manager. While one prepares to leave Varanasi, they must carry the offerings that the holy city provided them with. Self-discovery plays a crucial role in the upcoming journey of life. This place has been reflecting the cultural and religious significance of Varanasi since it has always been a pilgrimage site. Many believe that passing away in its vicinity makes sure that the passed one gets a direct ticket to the afterlife.

With a basic monthly rent of Rs 20, visitors can spend the last time of their life with their beloved. The terminal phase of life can be seen in front of their eyes, and one can get the best possible way to bring life to the last moment.

Managed by a trust, moksha is a spiritual journey that comes with self-realisation, meditation and knowing about oneself. It tells you tales about the impact of detachment from material possessions, knowledge and wisdom one can get from sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita. Getting guidance from spiritual teachers and good karma in their lives results in the spiritual journey one wishes to enjoy. The place is a living example where people promote ethical living standards and positive contributions towards the present life and future incarnations. In the end, the person involved can get nothing but peace while they say goodbye to others around them!

Photographs by the writer