Freemasonry: Making good men better

Imagine, if you will, a fraternity of secret handshakes, enigmatic symbols, profound philosophical inquiry and unfaltering moral integrity. A society of men deeply immersed in the pursuit of moral and spiritual virtues, guided by ancient rituals that draw upon the customs and tools of the stonemason’s craft, all cloaked in rich allegory. And so is Freemasonry, my dear friend, where tradition intertwines with enlightenment in the lofty ideals of brotherly love, relief and truth.

A Masonic mystery with a twist of truth

The District Grand Lodge of Bengal recently staged an exhilarating murder mystery whodunnit with a Masonic twist, aptly titled 3 Knocks, at Gyan Manch, Kolkata. Penned and helmed by Amit Dutt, a dedicated Freemason himself, this production featured an almost-all Masonic cast with a mission: to debunk the myths shrouding Freemasonry and assure the public that it is anything but a clandestine cabal.

The curtain rises with the shocking murder of Lord Robert Fraser, leaving his family—and the audience—reeling. Among the stunned are his composed wife, Lady Alice Fraser (portrayed by Dr Sarbani Ghosh), the stoic Major Ramsay (Avijit Sen) and the spirited maid Emily (Amrita Dutt). The scene is further animated by the portly Dr Mant (Kaushik Chowdhury), whose initial assessment reveals blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

Enter the law, with the astute detective superintendent Tom Roberts (Sunandan Sinha) and the zany constable Michael James (Arjun Nair) leading the investigation, unearthing a slew of suspects. The plot thickens, especially with Anirudh Chari’s portrayal of the pompous butler Thomas Dean, whose comedic flair is truly eye-catching. Alas, suspicion falls upon a freemason, igniting the mystery’s central theme.

In a narrative style reminiscent of Agatha Christie, Amit Dutt’s masterful unravelling of the mystery not only entertains but also educates, addressing the misconceptions surrounding Freemasonry. The monologues, though at times, meander longer than a detective’s coffee break, the play is rich in information and bolstered by stellar performances making way for an engaging and enlightening theatrical experience.

Tracing the roots of Freemasonry

Freemasonry is often said to have roots dating back to the time of King Solomon.

“During the mediaeval period, as the demand for builders diminished following the construction of numerous castles, churches and palaces, the masons began to admit non-operative members—individuals who were not masons by profession. This strategic inclusion was essential to preserving the vitality of the organisation,” Amit Dutt informs The Statesman.

Freemasonry in its present form originated in England, in 1717. On St John’s Day, 24 June 1717, four established London lodges convened at the Goose and Gridiron Tavern in St Paul’s Churchyard, declared themselves a Grand Lodge, and elected Anthony Sayer as their first Grand Master. This marked the inception of the world’s first Grand Lodge and laid the foundation for what would become the Premier Grand Lodge and eventually the United Grand Lodge of England. By 1723, this newly formed Grand Lodge had published its inaugural rulebook, The Constitutions of the Freemasons, and was meeting quarterly while meticulously recording its proceedings. The Grand Lodge of Ireland followed in 1725, and the Grand Lodge of Scotland was established in 1736. However, by 1751, a rival Grand Lodge emerged in London, composed of Scottish and Irish Freemasons, who labelled the original Grand Lodge as ‘Moderns’ and themselves as ‘Antients’. For nearly 63 years, these two factions coexisted, each rejecting the other’s legitimacy. It wasn’t until 27 December 1813, that the two Grand Lodges in England finally united to form the United Grand Lodge of England, ushering in a period of significant standardisation in ritual, procedures and regalia.

Freemasonry in the 21st century

Talking to The Statesman, Pro Grand Master Jonathan Spence (next-in-charge after HRH The Duke of Kent) of the United Grand Lodge of England, says, “A Feemason is someone who is relatively open-minded, believes in integrity, respect, friendship and service, not just about themselves, but about how can they make their community better. It’s not a secret society; it is a fraternal organisation that is neither religious, nor political. We have members from all faiths.”

Standing as one of the world’s most ancient secular fraternal societies, Freemasonry unites a global network of men under the principles of the Fatherhood of God and the Brotherhood of Man. “Freemasons contribute by donating their time, skills and money, but the real impact lies in using their expertise for community service. For example, during a UK lockdown storm, five builder Freemasons quickly repaired a damaged women’s refuge in Wales, showcasing their dedication to applying their skills for the greater good,” adds Spence.

Speaking about the inclusion of women in Freemasonry, the Pro Grand Master comments, “In England, there are women’s orders within Freemasonry that, together with the United Grand Lodge of England, have established a joint council to coordinate their efforts. This council, created just a few weeks ago with its inaugural meeting on 1 July, aims to affirm that Freemasonry, though historically male-dominated, embraces women’s orders as well. The goal of this council is to support the growth of women’s orders and demonstrate that Freemasonry is equally valuable and engaging for women. While a few mixed Lodges already recognise Freemasonry for both men and women, there is hope that this inclusive approach will extend to India as well.”

Devendra Lal Thapar, the District Grand Master of the Bengal Lodge, remarks, “Anyone above the age of 18 (preferably above 21) with a generous heart and strong moral values is welcome to join Freemasonry. Freemasonry makes a good man better. In Calcutta, there are approximately 1,200 Freemasons. If women wish to join, we are fully supportive. Freemasonry is centred around charity and giving. We operate a Montessori school that helps prepare children for quality education, offering financial assistance or fee waivers to those in need. Additionally, we support old-age homes, organise free eye camps in villages, distribute food to the underprivileged, and conduct personal hygiene camps for women in rural areas. During the Amphaan cyclone, we provided aid to the Sunderbans and continue to offer relief during natural calamities.”

Freemasonry in Bengal

On 27 December 1728, George Pomfret was authorised by the Most Worshipful Grand Master, Lord Kinston, to introduce Freemasonry to Bengal, specifically in Calcutta. In 1729, Captain Ralph Farwinter was appointed as the first Provincial Grand Master for East India in Bengal. The first Lodge in Bengal, known as Lodge East India Arms, was established in 1730 and initially met at the Old Court House in the northeast corner of Dalhousie Square. Subsequently, several Lodges, including military ones, were consecrated in Bengal. Initially, Freemasonry in Bengal was open exclusively to foreigners, but this changed over time, allowing Indians to join. The first Indian member was Brother P.C. Dutt, initiated in Calcutta at Lodge Anchor and Hope under the English Constitution. Many distinguished figures later became members, including Swami Vivekananda, His Majesty Habibullah Khan, Amir of Afghanistan, W.C. Bonnerjee, Motilal Nehru and C. Rajagopalachari, along with numerous rajas, maharajas, ICS officers, jurists, doctors and statesmen.

The Provincial Grand Lodge of Bengal continued until 1862, when Major-General A. H. E. Boileau, the then Provincial Grand Master, passed away. Brother Hugh David Sandeman succeeded him and, with a change in title, became the first District Grand Master of Bengal.

Currently, the District has 18 Lodges under it, four of which are based outside Kolkata.

Becoming a Freemason and the degrees of Freemasonry

Masonry seeks to bestow upon its initiates a form of spiritual and esoteric enlightenment. During initiation, a candidate is symbolically stripped of money and valuables to represent his poverty. The blindfold he wears signifies both spiritual and material darkness, while the cable-tow around his neck symbolises humility. Introduced to the Lodge with the phrase “a poor candidate in a state of darkness, humbly soliciting to be admitted to the mysteries and privileges of Freemasonry,” he undergoes a transformative moment. Once obligated, he is asked the predominant wish of his heart, to which he replies, “light”. At this juncture, marked by a resonant hand-clap from the assembled brethren, his hoodwink is removed, and he first beholds the Lodge. The emblematic Masonic lights are then revealed to him: the Volume of the Sacred Law, the square, the compasses, the sun to rule the day, the moon to govern the night and the Worshipful Master to oversee the Lodge.

Becoming a member of a Masonic Lodge involves progressing through three ceremonial stages known as ‘degrees’. These degrees—Entered Apprentice, Fellow Craft and Master Mason—draw inspiration from the journeyman system used to train mediaeval craftsmen. Symbolically, they reflect the three phases of human development: youth, adulthood and age.

“Freemasonry is about polishing oneself under the guidance of a fraternity and code of brotherhood. It unites like minded patrons under one banner and belief,” says Arjun Nair, a Freemason.

Misconceptions regarding Freemasonry

The Poor Fellow-Soldiers of Christ and of the Temple of Solomon, commonly known as the Knights Templar, founded after the First Crusade in 1099, were originally established to protect Christian pilgrims travelling to the Holy Land of Jerusalem. Founded by Hugues de Payens and eight other knights, the Order gained prominence and wealth, acquiring extensive lands and becoming influential bankers for European royalty. With support from Baldwin II, they set up headquarters on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and became the first ‘warrior monks’ through Bernard of Clairvaux’s endorsement, officially recognised by the Catholic Church in 1129 and 1139, gaining privileges like tax exemption and being answerable solely to the Pope. The Templars became wealthy through donations and established early banking systems, setting up headquarters in Paris after losing Jerusalem to Saladin.

King Philip IV of France, who was frequently at war with England and deeply in debt to the Templars, saw an opportunity to eliminate his financial burden. On Friday, 13 October 1307, he ordered the arrest of many Templars on false charges including homosexuality, corruption, devil worship, fraud and spitting on the cross. This led to the dissolution of the Order by the Pope, who was appointed by Philip, and the execution of Grand Master Jacques de Molay in 1314.

“However, when Philip went to seize the Templars’ treasures, they had vanished. It is believed that these treasures included relics such as the Holy Grail, the Ark of the Covenant, and parts of the cross from Christ’s crucifixion. A theory suggests that the Templars fled to excommunicated Scotland, where they continued their practices and possibly evolved into the modern Freemasonic Lodge. This theory is supported by evidence of Masonic lodges existing before 1717. From the ranks of warrior monks and an order that was shut down and abolished, these individuals needed to find a new purpose. They became builders of palaces, cathedrals and churches across Europe. My belief is that during this period, they became Freemasons, as they were not indentured labourers but free men,” reveals Kaushik Chowdhury, a Freemason.

“The concept of devil worship often attributed to Freemasonry stems from a misunderstanding of the symbolism used by the United Grand Lodge of England. The emblem features a winged creature with a flowing mane and cloven feet, which the Church has historically associated with the devil, described as having hoofed feet. The emblem is a composite of symbols representing the 12 tribes of Israel. Each tribe had its own flag, divided into four parts, with symbols such as an eagle (wings), a lion (hairy chest), a man (intellect) and an ox (hard work). The combination of these symbols into one cherub does not signify devil worship but rather incorporates various symbolic elements. Misinterpreting the cloven feet as a sign of devil worship is incorrect,” he remarks.

“It is often claimed that a prospective Mason swears to self-mutilation or gruesome execution if he reveals the ‘secrets’ of Masonry—secrets that are actually trivial and widely known. However, this is purely a misconception. Freemasons do not engage in or condone such practices against themselves or others,” informs Kaushik Chowdhury.

“We are not a secret society, but a society with secrets,” states Anirudh Chari, another Freemason. “However, we generally do not go around openly identifying ourselves as Freemasons. A Freemason can be recognised by another Freemason through specific signs, such as a handshake, rings and other similar pointers,” he says.

Once a Mason, always a Mason.

“If a Mason chooses to leave the brotherhood, he can always return. However, if he is convicted of a felony, he is not permitted to return and must leave the fraternity. Freemasonry requires its members to uphold high moral standards and be good-hearted,” remarks Chari.