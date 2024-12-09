Childhood obesity doubles in eastern India, doctors urge action

On the occasion of Anti-Obesity Day, which was observed on 26 November, Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, Kolkata, raised an urgent call to address the growing concern of childhood obesity, particularly in eastern India. With alarming statistics and long-term health implications, there is an increasing need for awareness and intervention to curb the rising obesity rates among children in the region.

According to the reports of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), overweight rates were two times higher in northern and eastern India than in other regions with childhood obesity, found to be more common in the city of Kolkata.

Dr Sumita Saha, consultant, paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, Kolkata, warns, “Obesity in childhood is not just a cosmetic issue; it is a major health crisis. Children who are obese at an early age are at a much higher risk of carrying these weight problems into adulthood, which can lead to chronic health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.”

The rising concern is compounded by the concept of obesity memory, where early childhood obesity sets the stage for long-term health problems. Children who are overweight at a young age are significantly more likely to remain obese into their teenage years and beyond. This persistent cycle of obesity, also known as ‘obesity memory’, has serious health implications that need immediate action.

The need for early intervention

Preventing and reversing childhood obesity requires early intervention. Dr Saha advocates for a proactive approach, saying, “Intervening early in childhood is crucial. With proper guidance on diet, exercise and psychological support, we can prevent children from falling into the obesity trap that affects their health for a lifetime.”

To combat this issue, Dr Saha recommends the following actions:

Promote healthier food choices in schools and communities, reducing access to junk food and sugary snacks.

Encourage physical activity by integrating sports and outdoor activities into children‘s daily routines.

Educating parents about the dangers of obesity should include using growth charts to track their child‘s development. These charts help parents identify early signs of weight concerns and encourage timely lifestyle changes.

Strengthen health monitoring by implementing routine screenings and health check-ups to catch obesity early.

With childhood obesity on the rise, particularly in urban areas of eastern India, it is more important than ever to act swiftly. A community-wide effort to promote healthier lifestyles, early interventions, and education about the risks of obesity will play a pivotal role in reversing the trend.



