Need to focus on preventing obesity: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday highlighted the alarming situation arising from obesity, emphasizing its prevalent and impact on women.

Speaking at a national conference on obesity, Gupta stated that a large number of women and men in India are suffering from obesity. Citing a study, she said around 65 per cent of women in the 40-60 age group are affected by central obesity (abdominal fat), which is also an indicator of cardiovascular diseases.

Advertisement

In this context, she referred to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has expressed concern over the growing obesity crisis and stressed the importance of preventive strategies at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.

Advertisement

The CM said the time is to act locally with global impact and called the event a significant step in that direction.

Focusing on the health challenges faced by women, Gupta remarked that they have different physiological and hormonal systems compared to men and therefore must take extra care of their health.

She explained how obesity leads to heart failure, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney disease, and even cancer.

Gupta urged doctors to launch a social movement to prevent obesity, stating that “prevention is the most affordable and effective solution”.

The Delhi CM also proposed the launch of a “Mission Obesity Care” as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative. Encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, she advised eating less and what is right, including more vegetables and fruits, avoiding junk food, engaging in regular physical activity, ensuring proper sleep, and managing stress through yoga and meditation.

She emphasized that obesity is preventable and reversible, and it is essential to empower citizens with accurate information and necessary resources.

Appreciating the unwavering commitment of women doctors who were honoured at the event, the CM said they have not limited themselves to clinics but serve on the frontlines in trauma centers, relief camps, and health missions across the country.

She added that the women doctors are not just caregivers but are living symbols of compassion, dedication, and service. “Honouring 400 women doctors today is not merely an event, but a true expression of our gratitude and respect towards the power of womanhood. Their contribution to the nation’s healthcare system is invaluable, and we are proud of them,” Gupta said.