Art unveils vision with canvas

A thrilling and enchanting solo abstract painting exhibition of Yusuf titled “Vision Unveils The Canvas Symphony of Yusuf” that has been curated by the esteemed art critic and poet Prayag Shukla, was presented at Akriti Art Gallery, Kolkata. Yusuf is one of the distinguished international painters in contemporary art. He elevates the essence of minimalism, inviting contemplation and introspection through the interplay of shapes and forms. Artist Yusuf was born in the vibrant city of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and acquired his diploma in painting and sculpture in the late 1970s. Yusuf has its own artistic identity and is intricately intertwined with his commitment to simplicity and geometric precision. This exhibition has been showcasing around 50 artworks, including drawings of Yusuf, where it clearly depicts his innovative skill and versatility through the rich and lustrous tones of oil, the fluidity of ink, and the bold, expressive strokes of acrylic.

What does most motivate you to do abstract painting?

Yusuf says, “Abstract art often challenges conventional ideas about art and beauty. When I started abstract, the world was captured by the figurative art, so in order to do something different, that motivated me. The desire to push boundaries and explore new territories.Abstract painting is a way to explore spiritual and philosophical ideas, expressing concepts that go beyond the physical world. The faith I follow is also based on abstraction. The main element I work with is “LINE,” which too exists as abstract in nature.

Why is your view about modern art and its future?

“The modern art movement celebrated the artist‘s unique vision and expression. It was a time when artists were more focused on their personal perspectives rather than adhering to academic or institutional standards. We all started with it, and it was like a stepping stone. But now it’s contemporary art; with time, art has evolved, and I believe more in contemporary art. It allows me to work with different mediums, and huge possibilities can happen.”

Curator Prayag Shukla says, “I have known Yusuf for more than 40 years. He is one of my closest artist friends. I had visited his place in Bhopal, where I saw above hundred excellent paintings, drawings and sculptures in Yusuf’s studio. Since then I decided that those paintings must be exhibited and I would curate his exhibition. Before this exhibition, I already curated Yusuf’s three more shows in Delhi, Chennai and Pondicherry, which were extremely brilliant. Each show is unique and intrinsically done, and the artworks were aesthetically dignified. The line is the most significant and crucial part of Yusuf’s paintings.”

What do you advise the modern art practitioners in this era?

Yusuf addresses, “As I said before, the modern art era has gone now; it’s more of a contemporary art scene. This contemporary art facilitates different mediums to mix together and work together.This made us artists to try and work in different mediums. Whereas in modern art, most of the work was based on figures and socio-political ideas.”

“We are delighted to present Yusuf’s evocative paintings at Akriti Art Gallery, Kolkata, a space dedicated to promoting artistic dialogue and cultural enrichment,” the director of the gallery Vikram Bachhawat comments.