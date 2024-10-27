A treat for classical music lovers in Delhi

Classical music enthusiasts in Delhi were recently treated to a memorable evening of Hindustani music at the “Dr Kalyan Mukherjea Memorial Concert”, presented by the Raga Fellowship Foundation at Triveni Kala Sangam. The concert featured an exquisite khayal vocal performance by Sh. Ghulam Hasan Khan of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, followed by a sarod recital by Pt Arnab Chakrabarty.

Ghulam Hasan Khan began his recital with the evocative Raga Marwa, showcasing both vilambit and drut khayals. His performance started with the traditional vilambit composition “Piya More Anat Des” and moved into the faster drut khayal, “Guru Bin Gyaan.” The highlight of his performance was a beautifully rendered tarana, a tribute to the Kirana Gharana maestro Ustad Abdul Karim Khan, followed by a brief but charming dadra in Raga Pahadi. Khan’s performance was elevated by the sensitive tabla accompaniment of Zuheb Ahmed Khan, along with the harmonious contributions of Zakir Dhaulpuri on the harmonium and Junaid Ali on the sarangi.

The second part of the evening showcased the talent of Pt Arnab Chakrabarty, one of the leading sarod players of his generation. Accompanied by senior tabla maestro Pt Durjay Bhaumik, Chakrabarty’s recital was a rich exploration of Raga Chhayanat. He skilfully traversed through alaap, jod, and jhala, followed by a Maseetkhani gat and several fast-paced gats, which incorporated influences from the Shahjahanpur and Kalpi-Lucknow traditions. His performance, filled with rare and vintage compositions, reflected his deep knowledge and musical lineage, earning enthusiastic responses from the audience.

Chakrabarty continued with a Jhaptaal gat in Raga Shahana and a medium-paced gat inspired by Ustad Murad Ali Khan, capturing elements from both Pandit Radhika Mohan Maitra and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s styles. The evening concluded with a bol-ang fast gat composed by Ustad Umar Khan, with Pt Durjay Bhaumik’s tabla providing vibrant support. Chakrabarty’s recital left the audience with a rare sense of fulfilment, making this concert a highlight in Delhi’s classical music calendar.

The writer is a freelance contributor