Classical musical evening

The Ras Magan Music Academy held a cultural evening programme of classical music at Kalamandir, Kolkata recently.

The programme started with the garlanding of Padmabhusan Baba Abdul Rashid Khan and Pandit Chinmoy Lahiri by musician Durbadal Chatterjee. The president of Ras Magan Music Academy, Pandit Subhomoy Bhattacharya, disciple of Baba Abdul Rashid Khan, Pt Chinmoy Lahiri and Pt Shyamal Lahiri, started the evening by assisting in harmonium with Pubalika Bhattacharya Maitra and Sanchari Chaudhuri in their joint vocal presentation of Rag Puria Dhanashree, through vilambit khayal bandish in ektal, drut in ektal and a tarana in tintal. Raghunath Nandy assisted in the tabla and Samadrita Halder in tanpura.

Advertisement

The second presenter was Pandit Ranajit Sengupta in Sarod, playing Rag Miya Malhar, was assisted by Sri Samir Nandy in Tabla. The last recital was from Pandit Subhasish Mukherjee, assisted in Tabla by Shree Asok Mukherjee and in Harmonium by Sri Ranjan Mukherjee, first he presented Rag Chandni Kedar and he completed with Rag Ramdasi Malhar .The entire programme was well managed and finished with endurance.

Advertisement