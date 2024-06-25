Charting futures: Voices of ambitious college graduates

As graduation approaches, college students throughout the world are mulling over their futures, balancing aspirations with realistic realities. The range of potential jobs is as diverse as the students themselves, influenced by developing sectors and personal interests. Students are charting their own pathways with a combination of ambition and realism. Listening to their tales provides insight into the broad and growing goals that will form tomorrow’s workforce.

Here are a few voices:

I am preparing to graduate with a B.Com honors degree from Calcutta University. My focus is on unlocking the full potential of my career journey. With a clear goal in mind – I wish to pursue an MBA and ultimately become an entrepreneur – I am committed to navigating the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling my dream as an entrepreneur.

Advertisement

Education’s pivotal role in personal and professional development is evident as I transition from my graduation days to pursuing an MBA. The solid foundation from my B.Com honors program has equipped me with essential skills, and I now aim to deepen my business understanding and leadership abilities through an MBA. I am confident that the rigorous curriculum of the MBA program will enhance my skill set and prepare me for the competitive business landscape.

– Aditi Pandey, THK Jain College, Kolkata

Dreams are far-fetched, but only we ourselves can make them turn them into a reality. Coming from a household of all CAs wasn’t of much help to someone who loves films, mass communication and the media. Exploring different genres and themes, stepping into the shoes of thousands and exploring not only the world but also emotions and feelings helped me understand more individuals and build deeper connections. With a passion for writing and an aim to send out messages to the world, filmmaking is now my dream career.

-Divya Surana, Shri Shikshayatan College, Kolkata

I harbour a deep fascination with the ever-evolving media landscape and envision myself contributing as a multifaceted storyteller. My aspiration is to craft impactful narratives across diverse platforms, be it by weaving thought-provoking podcasts, in-depth news pieces, or illuminating documentaries. I yearn to exert a positive influence on this dynamic field, leaving a mark through content that inspires, educates, and empowers audiences. Additionally, I am drawn to the noble pursuit of journalism, particularly the ability to amplify the voices of the unheard. Through meticulous research and unwavering objectivity, I aim to illuminate critical issues and empower the public with the knowledge they deserve. Driven by a desire to shatter societal stereotypes, I envision myself as a journalist who challenges preconceived notions and pushes public discourse beyond the confines of prejudice. My aim is to amplify unheard voices and spark critical thinking, fostering a more informed and inclusive society.

-Aliza Ali, iLead, Kolkata