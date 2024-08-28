Why are interdisciplinary programmes getting popular with university students?

When academic pursuits go beyond traditional boundaries to include in its approach a multidimensional view or a multidisciplinary view, it is said to be interdisciplinary. In this approach, two or more academic disciplines or schools of thought may be combined to understand and address an issue.

Interdisciplinary approach is being increasingly considered as the key to solving some of the major problems of the world because scholars, educators, scientists, governments and environmentalists have begun to realise that life is interconnected and so are solutions to our problems. A single mind, a single approach, a single school of thought is often not sufficient to assess a subject in all its flavour, colour and context. This is the biggest reason for the growing popularity of interdisciplinary studies with young students who wish to become leaders of tomorrow!

The society that we live in compels students to work backwards from a monetary and professional vision. What we need is the reverse! Students’ minds and abilities need to blossom in an atmosphere which is safe and structured yet fiercely unrestricted in its ethos.

To realise their interests and potential, to the fullest, students need to be freed from imposed objectives and propaganda. Entire life, with all its various components of family life, professional work, social life, grief, loss, achievement, growth, stagnation, is learning! This life, in its fullness, may not reveal itself if a student’s mind is burdened to confirm and imitate. To a great extent, interdisciplinary studies open those doors for young students.

Since life, revelations and realisations are organic and long-term in nature therefore students often experience changes in passion based on the trajectory of their life. At such junctures, people wish to look at their life with a fresh perspective, change the kind of personal choices they make and the work they do.

A background in the interdisciplinary way of thinking allows people to juggle with life transitions better. Interdisciplinary education, life skills education, spiritual education, sports education and extra-curricular education cultivate in students a deep-rooted inner strength and confidence that better equips them for life’s changes and turbulences. Once young students understand that all life is learning, they will be able to rise and shine repeatedly, even after great falls!

At the college level, a typical interdisciplinary course includes; mandatory foundation courses, major interdisciplinary courses, co-curricular courses and internships. Usually, an interdisciplinary degree is different from a dual degree. An interdisciplinary degree explores multidimensions and related fields and is awarded as one single degree after completion of the course.

However, a dual degree need not be interdisciplinary in nature but is the award of two separate degrees in the same time frame. Traditionally speaking, college degrees always had supplementary papers in languages, basic mathematics, history and so on but they never achieved the purpose of an interdisciplinary approach so to say.

At the school level, a typical interdisciplinary approach could look like bringing in two or more specialists to introduce a topic to the students. For example, if children need to be introduced to the day and night cycle of the earth then teachers from the geography department, maths department, and art and crafts department can come together to create an interesting and holistic module on the same.

Interdisciplinary programmes are becoming popular with students because the 21st-century world requires students to constantly adapt to change. Organisations are looking for capable individuals who have a unique way of resolving crises. Students, today, recognise that complex global issues cannot be resolved with a unidimensional approach.

Moreover, the trajectory of life often compels individuals to change career paths or discover new passions, at such junctures those who have exposure to a multidimensional way of studying and working are able to adapt better.

A few other advantages of interdisciplinary studies are the; widening of the mental landscape, in other words, interdisciplinary studies allow the mind to think about the same topic or problem from different points of view, it is a good tool for developing critical thinking, supports more all-round understanding of the world, initiates active exchange of knowledge, improves inter-department and campus culture, makes learning and jobs more exciting and improves chances of movement in different departments within the same organisation.

The writer is an educator, consultant and columnist who practises and advocates principles of integral education.