SurTech hosts summit to encourage industry interactions for students

Choosing a career that gives contentment is something we need to choose early in life in order to avoid a lifelong crisis. We often see young people dreaming big, but due to confusion and limited opportunities, they end up feeling paralysed, like deer caught in headlights.

Dr Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex (SurTech), a JIS Group Educational Initiative and Idea-O-Meter successfully hosted the ‘Academia and Industrial Summit 2024’ on 8 November at the SurTech Campus at Dumdum, Kolkata, to bridge the gap between academia and industry, creating invaluable opportunities for SurTech students.

Organised by the Departments of Mechanical Engineering and Automobile Engineering of SurTech, the summit brought together prominent leaders from academia and industry. Esteemed dignitaries, including Monojit Dutta, the chief of the research group, product development of TATA Steel; Prof. P.P. Chattopadhyay, the director of NIAMT and former dean of IIEST, Shibpur; Prof. Manojit Ghosh of IIEST-Shibpur and the visiting professor at the University of Michigan; associate professor Snehanshu Pal of IIEST-Shibpur and also a postdoctoral fellow at Pennsylvania State University, USA; Samir Nandi, the director at Next Innovations Overseas Education Consultancy; Snobin George, the business development manager at Canterbury Christ Church University; Nitya Nagaich of Global Education Head, South Asia; Shilpi Mishra, the head at Mercy University, North America; and Prof. Saradindu Panda, the principal of SurTech, JIS Group were present at the occasion. The above attendees provided valuable perspectives on technological advancements, research trends, and industry-academia collaboration.

This event was inaugurated by the secretary general of the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) with a video message from the president of IIM, Sajjan Jindal, followed by a welcoming address, a lamp ceremony and an inaugural dance ceremony.

In a vivid discussion with The Statesman, the principal of the college, Saradindu Panda, said, “80 to 85 percent of students secure decent job placements. Among these graduates, approximately 7 to 10 per cent pursue higher education, while only 2 to 3 per cent venture abroad for advanced studies. Recognising that not everyone has the privilege to study overseas, SurTech aimed to create opportunities for all students to access global developments and research programs.”

He added, “We collaborated with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), a government ministry, to host research personas who would provide valuable insights to our students at this event. Additionally, we partnered with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to offer summer internship and training programs. Furthermore, we partnered with the University of Montana and the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Bangkok, to foster student exchange programs.”

The summit was marked by engaging discussions and insightful presentations. Representatives from global institutions such as Kaplan International, Canterbury Christ Church University, Ravensbourne University London, University of Notre Dame, and Mercy University shared insights into education and research opportunities worldwide. With partnerships from the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) and Next Innovations (Overseas Education Consultancy), the event offered students and professionals an inspiring platform for direct interactions with industry leaders and experts, facilitating a deeper understanding of innovation and research across borders.

P.P. Chattopadhyay, the director of NIAMT and former dean of IIEST, Shibpur, also shared his views on careers in academia and industry with The Statesman. He said, “Be it manufacturing, be it IT, be it service, at the end of the day, excellence is found by knowledge. Approximately from 1995 to 2005, the information technology (IT) field experienced rapid advancements. However, currently, IT is seeking suitable candidates for its application. The manufacturing industry has been recognised as the application area for IT, often referred to as ‘Industry 4.0’. Hence, students with suitable knowledge in application skills are encouraged to join the IT workforce”.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, the director at JIS Group, said, “The Academia and Industrial Summit 2024 stands as a significant step in strengthening the bonds between academia and industry. By connecting students directly with experts and leaders, we are empowering them with the insights and skills needed to navigate and thrive in their careers ahead.”