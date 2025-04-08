SVIST hosts ham radio workshop

On 4 April, Swami Vivekananda Institute of Science and Technology (SVIST) organised a one-day workshop on ‘Innovation and General Awareness in Ham Radio’. Held at the small seminar hall of the institute, the workshop was arranged by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. The event was hosted in collaboration with the West Bengal Radio Club and supported by the Indian Academy of Communication and Disaster Management.

With the aim to create awareness among engineering students, the workshop explored significant subjects like innovative applications of ham radio and its crucial role in disaster management. The event brought together radio communication experts and disaster management professionals including Ambarish Nag Biswas, Secretary of West Bengal Radio Club and Chairman of Indian Academy of Communication and Disaster Management; Sitanku Sekhor, Engineering In-Charge, Eastern Regional Headquarters (ERHQ), International Monitoring System (IMS), Department of Telecommunications (DoT); Sandipan Basu Mallick, Radio DXing expert at West Bengal Radio Club; Subhankar Saha, advisor cum trainer at Indian Academy of Communication and Disaster Management; and Dibas Mandal, disaster management expert at West Bengal Radio Club.

Advertisement

The workshop featured a series of engaging discussions and practical training sessions, beginning with an inaugural speech by Sonali Ghosh, Principal of SVIST. The key session on amateur radio commenced with Sandip Datta, Dean of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at SVIST, who delivered an inspiring address on innovation and entrepreneurship opportunities related to ham radio technology. The highlight of the day was an insightful interaction by Ambarish Nag Biswas. He emphasised the importance of amateur radio for engineering students and pointed out its immense contribution during emergencies and disasters. He also gave a live demonstration so that students could gain hands-on experience and understand how ham radio can be a life-saviour in crisis situations.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Statesman, Biswas said, “SVIST took a commendable step by organising the event. We wanted to create awareness among science-based students who are passionate about radio communication.” He further added, “South 24 Parganas is the most affected area when it comes to disaster. If a ham radio station is established at SVIST, the local community will be highly benefited. We are hopeful that students will come forward and be a part of the broader goal.”

This was followed by the session of Sitanku Sekhor, who stressed on telecommunication monitoring stations and their role in national infrastructure. “Many still don’t know how to operate ham radio. This programme is a much-needed initiative. The government and private sectors should organise more such awareness programmes on this vital technology,” Sekhor told The Statesman. In the next sessions, Mandal showcased how ham radio can be deployed for disaster control and emergency response, while Saha trained students on the communication system protocols during a disaster.

Radio DXing expert Sandipan Mallick’s discussion focused on the techniques of long-distance radio communication practices. Radio DXing is the hobby of receiving and identifying distant signals. It can play the role of an emergency communication tool where people listen to distant radio signals and relay important information during disasters.

The organising secretaries of the event, Sheershendu Bhattacharya and Anindya Ghosh, assistant professors and joint HODs of the Department of ECE, explained the working of amateur radio and encouraged students to be involved with such a noble hobby.

“Communication is the first thing that collapses during a disaster, and that’s when ham radio steps in. We have arranged the workshop to familiarise students with equipment and practices used by ham radio operators,” Bhattacharya stated. The convener of the event and assistant professor of the department, Ataur Safi Rahaman Laskar, further concluded, “This is a necessary skill development and enhances the curriculum. It also opens a broader career opportunity for the students. We plan to host more such workshops. This will equip students with practical knowledge, make them socially responsible, and encourage them to build a better future for everyone.”