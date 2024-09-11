NATS fosters employment among youth

The Board of Practical Training (Eastern Region), Ministry of Education of the Government of India, on 7 September of this year, convened a press conference to announce their success in creating employment opportunities through the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and also discussed strategies for further enhancement of employability.

The occasion was graced by various luminaries from the academic world, which included R.N. Lahiri, the chairperson and director of the Batanagar Institute of Engineering, Management and Science; Dilip Kumar Baidya, the chief guest and director of the National Institute of Technology, Silchar, Assam; Sadhan Chandra Ray, a council member of the Institute of Engineers (India) and most importantly, S.M. Ejaz Ahmad, the director of the Board of Practical Training (Eastern Region).

The Board of Practical Training (Eastern Region) or BOPT (ER) celebrated their annual Regional Apprenticeship Day for the current year, elating its accomplishments for creating more than 2,00,000 job opportunities, with a budget outlying an increase of INR 3054 crores, sanctioned for the organisation, by the Government of India for the financial year of 2021-26.

Furthermore, the event acknowledged the University Grants Commission (UGC) for its unwavering and active participation as a stakeholder in the NATS program. UGC regularly issues official circulars, public notices, and other notifications pertaining to important developments regarding the NAT 2.0 portal, amongst other roles.

“The fresh graduates and current undergraduates who plan to graduate soon are strongly encouraged to register on the NATS portal immediately after their graduation. Upon creating a profile, registered companies will contact them for interviews and counselling. Based on the interviews and counselling, candidates will be selected for an apprenticeship program”, says S.M. Ejaz Ahmad in a conversation with The Statesman.

“In India, industrial firms are often located at a significant distance from educational institutions. This separation deprives students of the opportunity to gain practical experience that complements their classroom learning. Unlike in European nations, where classroom knowledge is amalgamated with applied knowledge, here in India, knowledge is still confined to classrooms, making students less employable for the industries. Therefore, according to NATS and the Apprentices Act of 1961, industries are mandated to hire apprentices every year. Notably, the Apprentices (Amendment) Act of 2014, expanded the scope of apprenticeship to include non-technical graduates like BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, and other degrees. Furthermore, NATS provides a safe, authentic platform for apprentices to gain employment in a range of organisations as per their skills and acumen”, adds Ahmad.

A total of 1.28 lakh fresh graduates and diploma engineers are currently undergoing apprenticeship training through NATS. A recent study conducted by NITI Aayog of 2021-22, revealed that 79 per cent of apprentices are absorbed by the same company they were working at initially. 16 per cent of the remaining 21 per cent got employed in other industries within six months of completing their training.

The National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) is the flagship programme under the Apprentices Act of 1961 (first amended in 1973). It is focused on equipping Indian youth with practical, hands-on training in several trades through which they can earn their livelihood. This programme is open to graduates, diploma holders, and holders of vocational certificates. It offers them on-the-job training (OJT) opportunities that typically last between six months and one year with government and private organisations, including some leading names.